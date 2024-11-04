Plus-sized models

blaseblase

blaseblase

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
11,407
Reaction score
21,835
I watched the Victoria Secret Fashion Show because I was bored and it was streaming on Amazon Prime. They have 99% rail thin models as usual, but then they throw in this random chubby chick. I don't get it. Who is asking for this? And why do they go directly to the token chubby chick?

I completely understand that the rail thin model look is unrealistic but why cant we get a "thick" but also in shape model? The type you would see in a rap video from the 90s. They go straight from bone skinny to chubby and skip everything in between. Where is the representation for curvy? And I mean actual curvy, not fat chicks who put that in their dating profile)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,409
Messages
56,449,368
Members
175,229
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top