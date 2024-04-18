PEB
Most don't believe this works but could have major implications with pollution an weather in areas that have seen less rain lately. Don't know seems impossible but a question to ask Sherdog scientists.
"CNN —
A torrent of rain on Tuesday flooded parts of Dubai, turned streets into rivers and shut down the world’s second-busiest airport for a time. The deluge of water triggered the question: Was this disaster caused by the United Arab Emirates’ cloud-seeding program?
Officials at the country’s National Center of Meteorology have been cited as saying the rain was not caused by cloud seeding. CNN has reached out to the center for comment.
But even if the program did fly its planes through the sky leading up to the storm, it’s exceedingly unlikely the efforts would have produced more rain than was going to fall naturally."
"
These understandable attempts to squeeze more moisture out of clouds have been around for decades, but with little evidence of success.
But that hasn’t stopped some countries, including the UAE, China and the US, from trying to modify the weather.
Here’s what to know about cloud seeding.
What is cloud seeding?Cloud seeding is a weather modification concept that attempts to draw more rain or snow out of a cloud than would occur naturally.
Cloud droplets don’t form spontaneously. The moisture needs something to condense on – like the water that forms on the side of a cold glass on a hot day. In a cloud, so-called condensation nuclei are teeny, tiny particles in the air the moisture can grab onto.
Cloud seeding adds more of those particles to the air. Aircraft fly through existing clouds and inject the tiny particles, like silver iodide, with the goal of creating more water or ice droplets."
