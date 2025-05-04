Please never let UFC events run that late ever again

VAfan said: agreed, way too late. i actually didn't make it to the end, stayed with it for the nickal fight and then called it quits. the 10 o clock EST start is too late, they should move it back an hour. Click to expand...

I'm an eastern guy who was in Vegas for McGregor/Khabib. We actually nearly missed getting to the fights because we were still on our own timezones and had forgotten it's 3 hours behind there.Sitting in our hotels pre-drinking at 6:30 for the night ahead and I say let's throw on the prelims while we liquor and see it's the last prelims not the first lmao. Ending up arriving at the end of the first main card Waterson fight after scrambling to get ready. Fuck that would've been embarassing if we waited until 10 like we usually expect the main card to start.Put everything in perspective though as the main card was over by 10pm which allows you to leave the arena and then go right out on the strip for the rest of your evening. Which is obviously the entire reason it's setup that way. You can do both instead of the eastern cards ending like 12:30-1 and most of your night's ruined and you have to choose between one or the other.So they'll never change that timezone at least. Vegas certainly wouldn't let them.