Please never let UFC events run that late ever again

The main event wasn't over til almost 11pm Pacific time. That means East Coast viewers it was almost 2 am. Most people were falling asleep even commentary was mentioning they were tired. The fights should have started an hour or 2 earlier to avoid this. Worst part is they cut into the Rizin broadcast which was an amazing show. Coleman and Jiri were at the opening ceremony in Japanese speedo banging drums. Missed almost whole thing because stupid UFC
