Please never let UFC events run that late ever again

The main event wasn't over til almost 11pm Pacific time. That means East Coast viewers it was almost 2 am. Most people were falling asleep even commentary was mentioning they were tired. The fights should have started an hour or 2 earlier to avoid this. Worst part is they cut into the Rizin broadcast which was an amazing show. Coleman and Jiri were at the opening ceremony in Japanese speedo banging drums. Missed almost whole thing because stupid UFC
 
agreed, way too late. i actually didn't make it to the end, stayed with it for the nickal fight and then called it quits. the 10 o clock EST start is too late, they should move it back an hour.
 
Sms_productions713 said:
Imagine how UK feels when they have to watch fights at 5am in the morning live
I think the point is that UFC is mostly aimed at a North American audience for financial reasons historically and it makes no sense to run it that late for that audience especially when most of the population is in the eastern portion of the country.

If im in the UK or Europe there is zero fucking chance staying or getting up for a UFC card unless im unemployed or a night gig. Just watch the replay. I never had an issue with Pride events. I knew it was a Japanese promotion and watched it the next day.
 
Nobody cares about how UK fans feel. This is America, jack!!🖕🏽🇬🇧

Also, I fell asleep after Stephens got wrecked😴
 
Fell asleep during the D rod fight came to during De Ridder’s post fight speech and woke up fully to Figgy walking out.
 
The main card had a 9:00 PM central start time. The same as virtually all the PPVs…
 
Shit did it really end at 2am?? Didn't feel like it

EDIT: dude it was barely 12:45 when they cut to the studio lol
 
Yeah, or how about start at the same time but:

1. Less fluff in between fights that no one gives a shit about
2. Eliminate at least 3-4 of the fights no one gives a shit about (in this case all 3 WMMA fights)


Do those 2 things and the event will finish at least 2-3 hours earlier and the fans will miss absolutely nothing.

Way too many fights on a card, and way too much garbage in between fights, I don't give a fuck what Michael Chiesa or Michelle Waterson have to say, just give me the product and spare me the rhetoric.
 
Watching UFC cards live is an opportunity bro
Do you want to be fan !?
 
As I get older the run times get harder to make it thru.

If they'd cut the bullshit between fights they'd go a hell of a lot faster. So many times you get a few quick finishes and hope they'll get to the end faster but they just make the breaks in between longer and more boring.
 
Yep would have been near 3 am for me if I stayed up for it.
 
VAfan said:
agreed, way too late. i actually didn't make it to the end, stayed with it for the nickal fight and then called it quits. the 10 o clock EST start is too late, they should move it back an hour.
I'm an eastern guy who was in Vegas for McGregor/Khabib. We actually nearly missed getting to the fights because we were still on our own timezones and had forgotten it's 3 hours behind there.

Sitting in our hotels pre-drinking at 6:30 for the night ahead and I say let's throw on the prelims while we liquor and see it's the last prelims not the first lmao. Ending up arriving at the end of the first main card Waterson fight after scrambling to get ready. Fuck that would've been embarassing if we waited until 10 like we usually expect the main card to start.

Put everything in perspective though as the main card was over by 10pm which allows you to leave the arena and then go right out on the strip for the rest of your evening. Which is obviously the entire reason it's setup that way. You can do both instead of the eastern cards ending like 12:30-1 and most of your night's ruined and you have to choose between one or the other.

So they'll never change that timezone at least. Vegas certainly wouldn't let them.
 
Midnight - 6am over here in the UK, its one of the reasons why i like APEX events because they tend to start a lot earlier (9pm- 3am typically)
