PLEASE HELP: Need People Who Know Engines/Machines to Help Explain Movie Scene

Hello, Mayberrians. This is going to be a weird request, but here it goes. For the short version, I'm a film scholar and I'm currently writing a book, and in one chapter I'm analyzing the 1966 Steve McQueen film The Sand Pebbles, in which he plays a Naval engineer aboard a US gunboat in the 1920s. There's a scene where he teaches Mako's character how to work the engine. I'm going to be breaking this scene down, but I don't know jackshit about engines or machines. I'm honestly one of the least handy guys on Earth. Can one of you grease monkeys school me on what McQueen is doing/working on in the attached pictures? The first pic is the moment that I need to describe, the second pic is the engine in long shot in case it helps you to identify the part he's working on, which to my eye looks like it's on the left in the second pic. I'm flying blind and I don't want to say shit like "He's tightening the turbine" or "He's loosening the throttle gear" without knowing what any of that shit actually is <lol>

Thanks in advance for any help you guys can provide.
 

Also, at the end of the scene, when McQueen's trying to explain the difference between "live steam" and "dead steam," he shows Mako the condenser and then brings him over to some weird spout where he turns the nozzle and water comes out. What is that spout called? How is it connected to the steam engine?
 

What we're looking at here is a triple expansion steam engine which is what they used before steam turbines took over. The part he's wrenching on is part of the linkage that opens & closes the steam valves in the right sequence so that the engine runs properly, I have no idea what it's called though, this is like 19th century industrial tech. Best bet is to look up a bunch of triple expansion steam engine diagrams and see if one of them has the part labeled, or find a museum that has one and ask the folks there for answers.

As for the water spout, that's the drain valve on a steam trap. Steam will condense in steam pipes to some degree so you need a way to drain out the water so it doesn't get into the machinery and mess things up. Thus, there are steam traps in the piping system which collect the water in the steam pipes and drains it out to a separate pipe which circulates it back to the boiler. Those steam traps will usually have a drain valve on them so they can be manually drained if needed.
 
<DCWhoa>

Thanks! This is the type of shit I'm looking for. The second part is extremely helpful, that part's good. For the first part, I found some stuff about those old engines, but it's like reading Chinese. Can you make heads or tails of this?


I'm seeing shit like "guide bars," "weightshaft bearings," "pump mountings," "cylinders," "pistons." I don't know what I'm looking at. If I were to just say "Tightening a valve," would that technically be correct? Otherwise, if you can see anything in that linked PDF above, I'd greatly appreciate it.

giphy.gif
 
I haven't seen the film and I don't know jack about engines either. But I was in the Navy and McQueen's character would be a Machinist's Mate, not an engineer. The engineer would be a commissioned officer.

Hope that helps.
 
True, engineer is the "profession" but Machinist's Mate is the "rank." I list that stuff properly, but the big thing in the film and with McQueen's character is that he is, and says often that he is, because he takes pride in the fact that he is, an engineer, so that's the part that I hit the most.
 
IMO, I think something along the lines of "adjusting & tightening the valve actuator linkages" should be good enough. I could probably figure out the actual technical names of the parts if I stare at those documents long enough and do some more looking around, but I don't think you'll need to get that specific unless there's a bunch of steam engine enthusiasts in your audience.
 
Haha, nobody'll give a shit but me, I'm a pedantic perfectionist nerd trying to make sure that if I don't say the exact right thing I at least don't say the wrong thing 😁

Thanks again for taking the time and offering your wisdom.

tenor.gif
 
I have a good friend that is a merchant marine, so I asked him about this. Apparently the valve to let off some steam was originally engineered with the concept of heating the ship during cold months. The steam also helped make drinkable water(very important).
 
<mma4>

There is a chunk of the film that takes place during winter, but I don't remember specific stuff going down in the engine room involving heating. Makes sense, though. Good to know!
 
