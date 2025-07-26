PLEASE HELP: Need People Who Know Engines/Machines to Help Explain Movie Scene

Bullitt68
Hello, Mayberrians. This is going to be a weird request, but here it goes. For the short version, I'm a film scholar and I'm currently writing a book, and in one chapter I'm analyzing the 1966 Steve McQueen film The Sand Pebbles, in which he plays a Naval engineer aboard a US gunboat in the 1920s. There's a scene where he teaches Mako's character how to work the engine. I'm going to be breaking this scene down, but I don't know jackshit about engines or machines. I'm honestly one of the least handy guys on Earth. Can one of you grease monkeys school me on what McQueen is doing/working on in the attached pictures? The first pic is the moment that I need to describe, the second pic is the engine in long shot in case it helps you to identify the part he's working on, which to my eye looks like it's on the left in the second pic. I'm flying blind and I don't want to say shit like "He's tightening the turbine" or "He's loosening the throttle gear" without knowing what any of that shit actually is
Thanks in advance for any help you guys can provide.
