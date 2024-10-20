Please help me getting started making AI videos.

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 28,086
- Reaction score
- 10,438
Hey guys. I want to make short ai videos. So i need to know:
1) what is the best software/app to make fake but cool AI videos? Like the ones you see on instagram of fake sea creatures being pulled up from sea
2) is it possible to use my own drawings or photos, and make them into a moving video, using AI?
Thanks for any help or advice.
