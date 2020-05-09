Please HELP ME find this episode!!

This episode is the episode I have been chasing all my life. I didn't know it's name but only the description. I heard so much about this episode in regards to it being so epic that it ended up with a cult following.

I now know the name which matches the description I heard decades ago. Please help me find It.


Screenshot_20200509-085928.jpg


I found it!!!

A month later, it would have been 4 YEARS of searching for it!!!!

But I finally found it!!!!

 
That is pretty hard to find, it seems.

This has every Hitchcock Presents episode but is missing that:



(its from archive.org)
 
80's show about a killer computer nerd you know its gonna be good
 
KONG-D'SNT-TAP said:
Can you post a smaller picture please. That one is a bit too big.
I am sorry i cant. I really need your help to find it. There must be download sites. Please help me find It.
 
Ogata said:
I am sorry i cant. I really need your help to find it. There must be download sites. Please help me find It.
I found the episode and watched it but accidentally erased today’s search history and can’t remember the website I watched it on.


Sorry
 
Ogata said:
I am sorry i cant. I really need your help to find it. There must be download sites. Please help me find It.
Are you sure this episode has a cult following as you say in the OP? Where did you read that?

You would think there would be some info online, a reddit thread or something, if it truly had a cult following. Even the movies/shows with the smallest of cult followings have people talking about them on various forums around the internet.
 
Drain Bamage said:
Are you sure this episode has a cult following as you say in the OP? Where did you read that?

You would think there would be some info online, a reddit thread or something, if it truly had a cult following. Even the movies/shows with the smallest of cult followings have people talking about them on various forums around the internet.
Among friends in Vancouver, Alberta and various places in U.S. Mostly in California. Its a cult classic but rarely talked about these days.
 
Ogata said:
Among friends in Vancouver, Alberta and various places in U.S. Mostly in California. Its a cult classic but rarely talked about these days.
I couldn't find a single discussion about it anywhere on the internet.

I did try to find a vid for ya though, TS. But no luck.
 
KONG-D'SNT-TAP said:
I found the episode and watched it but accidentally erased today’s search history and can’t remember the website I watched it on.


Sorry
I know you messing with me because you are yellow!

I'm Shawn Spencer said:
Where did u hear it had a cult following?
It was among friends who were old school nerd techs. They thought it was epic that it was an antagonist who was in to computers. These guys were much older than us. But they talked about this episode like it was the greatest and most underrated treasure out there. Now keep in mind, I am in my early 30s and these guys are now in their mid 40s. But back then we were younger and it was a different world.
 
I'm Shawn Spencer said:
I couldn't find a single discussion about it anywhere on the internet.

I did try to find a vid for ya though, TS. But no luck.
I appreciate the effort. But I am being truthful. This is an old show and yet in the below link that I posted, if you check the views, it has 57 k and it has been uploaded almost two years ago. For a show that is suppose to be forgotten, people still look for it. Its just not the episode I want to see. But the episode I want to see had a cult following within the people I knew.

 
Ogata said:
I know you messing with me because you are yellow!



It was among friends who were old school nerd techs. They thought it was epic that it was an antagonist who was in to computers. These guys were much older than us. But they talked about this episode like it was the greatest and most underrated treasure out there. Now keep in mind, I am in my early 30s and these guys are now in their mid 40s. But back then we were younger and it was a different world.
There was even nudity in the episode.
 
Ogata said:
I appreciate the effort. But I am being truthful. This is an old show and yet in the below link that I posted, if you check the views, it has 57 k and it has been uploaded almost two years ago. For a show that is suppose to be forgotten, people still look for it. Its just not the episode I want to see. But the episode I want to see had a cult following within the people I knew.
No I completely believe you man. Didn't mean to give you the impression that I didn't. I remember the show well. I used to watch it when I was a kid and I used to love it. I used to watch The Ray Bradbury Theater, too....it was in the same vein as AHP.

But I just couldn't find very much about that particular episode online.
 


This is blocked in the UK. However even using proxys for US, Germany, Romania and Italy it's still blocked. You could always try and use a downloader which might bypass the blocks.
 
Drain Bamage said:
http://abcdvdz.com/New-Alfred-Hitchcock-DVD-1985
Too expensive and I just want the particular episode. But I appreciate the fact that you took the time to help me find it.

KONG-D'SNT-TAP said:
There was even nudity in the episode.
Oddly enough, I now feel like you are telling the truth. Tons of late 80s shows/movies that seem campy but take the time to show nudity. Not in a perverted way but in a casual sense of a person changing clothing.

I'm Shawn Spencer said:
No I completely believe you man. Didn't mean to give you the impression that I didn't. I remember the show well. I used to watch it when I was a kid and I used to love it. I used to watch The Ray Bradbury Theater, too....it was in the same vein as AHP.

But I just couldn't find very much about that particular episode online.
Right on!

This particular episode was suppose to be epic. Now I maybe overexaggerating. But from what I understood is the fact that computer people are suppose to be harmless nerds. But this episode gave birth to the idea of how a computer person being some freaky weirdo who is more likely a serial killer.

In the beginning, the talk was that people were benevolent on the computer but then it took a turn and that only freaky sadistic human beings are on it and are looking for victims.

Hence the importance or a contributing factor of this episode was a birth of a new perspective of what type of folks can be using the computer for.
 
