Im deaf...and yes Im half blind, luke king for the button... so i can press rewind.

Back to when things were easy even when they weren't...back way before the weed was ever burnt.



When I was a kid, the things I did, the story untold...even when it sucked it still felt like it was gold.

Unfold, the origami without ripping it to shreds...the answer resides inside, that's where it hides... eyeballing the skies just to watch the birds fly.



Wish I could fly, I would just glide with wings spread out wide, just like a shadow aloft in the sky.

Id go away from this place to touch new lands, shake new hands and take pictures... of the wet desert sands.

It's out there but it feels like a dream and not everything in life...is as it seems.



Do you see it?

Your childhood, full of fun and bad choices...shhh...we hear the echo of our mothers' voices.

They're calling us to come in...but that means we have to meet up tomorrow...to start this dream again.



Tomorrow comes and tomorrow goes, all those stories are still untold.

We never cared where we were headed, all my thoughts were never officially vetted.

Petted the dog on a new shade of dust, take care of yourself or you'll start to form rust.

Creaky knees knock to stop forward progress, but as it moves along all we can do is our best.



Beat your chest to start this dream like a gorilla, and roar like a lion...beat your tailbone off the ground then you'll start cryin.

Its all backwards and I miss those days, when everyday was an adventure, inside our minds cave.



Hold on as long as you can, and dont forget to blink... I'm Godzilla this time...and its your turn to shrink.





~SL