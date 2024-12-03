PlayStation Playstation turns 30 years old.

Crimson Fury

Crimson Fury

Elijah Modnar
@Silver
Joined
Jun 6, 2004
Messages
11,524
Reaction score
860
The Playstation was released to the Japanese market on December 4th, 1994. It had a pretty good launch lineup.

51ahtLN6MML._AC_UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg


PS1_Warhawk_cover_art.jpg


71vxjq9-x-L.jpg


ps1_rayman_lb_p_wzh973.jpg


raidenproj-----------------__06997.1623252205.jpg
 
Definitely takes me back, I have a ton of Playstation related memories starting with the hype before its release

My first PS game was Space Hulk (I was also into 40k at the time)


6.png

But so many classics. Metal Gear Solid, FF7, the Twisted Metal games, the Resident Evil games, The Tony Hawk games ...
 
I remember when it first came out we could rent one from the local video store, I think it was $5 a day or maybe $10 with a game... So good... My friend would always rent the system with Battle Arena Toshinden (which sucked)...

Then at some point I bought my own with Silent Hill and the rest is history... Also, the og PS1 controller before the analog sticks is one of the all time best...
 
I saved up for months to get the PS 1 when I was in Grade 6..... and the first game I bought was Bubsy 3D (Widely considered to be one of the worst games of all time). Luckily, my second game was Resident Evil, which I have very fond memories of. Can't believe it has been 30 years.

 
I never had a PS1 or PS2 but I remember playing a lot of PS1 at my best friends house back in like 1997-1999. Many hours playing Twisted Metal 1-3, Vigilante 8, Resident Evil 2, Parapa the Rappa and some Crash Bandicoot. Good times.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,779
Messages
56,605,641
Members
175,305
Latest member
luvzo

Share this page

Back
Top