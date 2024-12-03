I remember when it first came out we could rent one from the local video store, I think it was $5 a day or maybe $10 with a game... So good... My friend would always rent the system with Battle Arena Toshinden (which sucked)...
Then at some point I bought my own with Silent Hill and the rest is history... Also, the og PS1 controller before the analog sticks is one of the all time best...
I saved up for months to get the PS 1 when I was in Grade 6..... and the first game I bought was Bubsy 3D (Widely considered to be one of the worst games of all time). Luckily, my second game was Resident Evil, which I have very fond memories of. Can't believe it has been 30 years.
I never had a PS1 or PS2 but I remember playing a lot of PS1 at my best friends house back in like 1997-1999. Many hours playing Twisted Metal 1-3, Vigilante 8, Resident Evil 2, Parapa the Rappa and some Crash Bandicoot. Good times.