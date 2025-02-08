  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Playstation Network down

TrueBias

TrueBias

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 24, 2012
Messages
17,631
Reaction score
5,745
And it's still down. I cant play any games and cant switch to offline.


So...I decided to try finding Gears of War again on PC. I had the PC version when it came out, but it wont run. Even called Microsoft for help.

Well....since I planned on staying in I decided, maybe it's cheap. Yep $12. Then I gotta go through all these fucking hoops and I STILL couldnt find it in a purchase history to start downloading. I request a refund and...well, it's right there! No download/install? Refund done.

Steam is expertly convenient.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,022
Messages
56,867,345
Members
175,435
Latest member
SavageAF

Share this page

Back
Top