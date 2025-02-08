Playstation Network down

TrueBias
And it's still down. I cant play any games and cant switch to offline.
So...I decided to try finding Gears of War again on PC. I had the PC version when it came out, but it wont run. Even called Microsoft for help.
Well....since I planned on staying in I decided, maybe it's cheap. Yep $12. Then I gotta go through all these fucking hoops and I STILL couldnt find it in a purchase history to start downloading. I request a refund and...well, it's right there! No download/install? Refund done.
Steam is expertly convenient.
