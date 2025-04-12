NBA Playoffs thread - Scientists unite

Jordan = Einstein first association with basketball and science

Lebron = Oppenheimer Lots of good, changed the world changed player empowerment

Steph = Copernicus Changed the thought that earth was centre of the universe, can't win shooting 3s

Jokic = Tesla one serb to another, truly prolific

Bill Russell = Newton all time goat

Kobe = Darwin Always evolving

Bob cousy = Hawking both handicapped but truly great

Fuck you it's Friday, fight me

OKC over Celtics in 7

@Substance Abuse sticky this thread
 
The league will do everything they can for a Celtics-Flakes final. Book it.
 
