Jordan = Einstein first association with basketball and science
Lebron = Oppenheimer Lots of good, changed the world changed player empowerment
Steph = Copernicus Changed the thought that earth was centre of the universe, can't win shooting 3s
Jokic = Tesla one serb to another, truly prolific
Bill Russell = Newton all time goat
Kobe = Darwin Always evolving
Bob cousy = Hawking both handicapped but truly great
Fuck you it's Friday, fight me
OKC over Celtics in 7
@Substance Abuse sticky this thread
