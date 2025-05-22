Crime Play stupid games?

What do you guys think? Did the teens have it coming? Did the homeowner overreact?

Are the charges justified?

We may need to wait for more details to emerge on how quickly the homeowner opened fire but it doesn't sit right with me that they arrest and charge him because they probably know he couldn't afford a real lawyer, so they'll get a easy guilty plea deal out of him.

I've heard of cases where homeowners come out blasting for someone simply on their property (the doordasher who came to the wrong address), but to be an idiot who plays pranks at someone's house at 3am is asking to be killed imo.
 
e33ecfd9-af46-4947-80cf-ccbd8d1443d3_text.gif
 
If all they did was ring a doorbell, then of course he overreacted.

Manslaughter at best
 
Not enough details to say. We need to know what those kids were really doing there at 3 am, and where was the home owner when he engaged the teens? Did he just walk out and start blasting?
 
Not enough details to say. We need to know what those kids were really doing there at 3 am, and where was the home owner when he engaged the teens? Did he just walk out and start blasting?
Yeah, there is just not enough information at this point.
If it was a "standard" 3D type of prank, then he needs to be arrested at the very least for manslaughter. Imo. By standard I mean just ring the front door's bell and running off. NOT lingering near entrances and windows. That would set my spidey sense off too. Not enough to come out guns blazing though.
 
Yeah, there is just not enough information at this point.
If it was a "standard" 3D type of prank, then he needs to be arrested at the very least for manslaughter. Imo. By standard I mean just ring the front door's bell and running off. NOT lingering near entrances and windows. That would set my spidey sense off too. Not enough to come out guns blazing though.
Just started it, but if they were kicking his back door at 3am, then yeah, I cannot blame someone for acting as cautious as they feel they need in their home. Don't know what is the truth here though. Shame all around.

Edit. Cell phone footage showing otherwise? Would want to see that. I'll just say IDK until I finish the video lol
 
Case will get thrown out. White kid kicks down black homeowners door.........

That said, i would do the same if someone kicked or was trying to kick my door down at 3am in the morning. Also Looks like that state has a stand your ground law.
 
