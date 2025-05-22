MrShady
What do you guys think? Did the teens have it coming? Did the homeowner overreact?
Are the charges justified?
We may need to wait for more details to emerge on how quickly the homeowner opened fire but it doesn't sit right with me that they arrest and charge him because they probably know he couldn't afford a real lawyer, so they'll get a easy guilty plea deal out of him.
I've heard of cases where homeowners come out blasting for someone simply on their property (the doordasher who came to the wrong address), but to be an idiot who plays pranks at someone's house at 3am is asking to be killed imo.