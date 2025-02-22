Play by play cejudo vs song!!!!!

guesswhoseback
Brutal finish, looked very uncomfortable getting pressured by a guy with a pulse again. Landed the straight a couple of times and some kicks, but stayed on the backfoot long enough for Modestas to find something.Cerq older and more untested, terrible combo.
Sacrificial punt on McConico, I just think Ruziboev is so ass.
Lab guy, puts in rounds on the reg with Cannonier and got praise from him.I know absolutely nothing about this McConico guy. I think maybe he's a factory X fighter? IDK...Ruziboev is a can crusher for sure. But...IDK if McConico is a can.
Edit: Nope not Factory X. MMA lab.
Could've let it go longer imo, hurt him bad though.