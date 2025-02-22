  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Play by play cejudo vs song!!!!!

Fuck dude we did at the same time haha.

I'll delete mine.
 
Cerq older and more untested, terrible combo.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Cerq older and more untested, terrible combo.
Brutal finish, looked very uncomfortable getting pressured by a guy with a pulse again. Landed the straight a couple of times and some kicks, but stayed on the backfoot long enough for Modestas to find something.
 
Hey, cashed my first play Cerq under 24.5 sig strikes. Nice.
 
Sacrificial punt on McConico, I just think Ruziboev is so ass.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Sacrificial punt on McConico, I just think Ruziboev is so ass.
I know absolutely nothing about this McConico guy. I think maybe he's a factory X fighter? IDK...Ruziboev is a can crusher for sure. But...IDK if McConico is a can.

Edit: Nope not Factory X. MMA lab.
 
Bet over 1.5 im 0-1
Mcconcio draftkings
Ruziboev parlays

I think mcconcio takes it by dec
 
mkess101 said:
I know absolutely nothing about this McConico guy. I think maybe he's a factory X fighter? IDK...Ruziboev is a can crusher for sure. But...IDK if McConico is a can.

Edit: Nope not Factory X. MMA lab.
Lab guy, puts in rounds on the reg with Cannonier and got praise from him.

Though Cerq received praise from Jailton too, I'm just thinking that Eric is a decent enough regional guy to play spoiler against someone with such glaring holes as Ruzi.
 
5" taller but at a reach disadvantage??

T Rex vs Mr Fantastic LMAO.
 
McConico gonna need to take some risks. Can't just circle and not offer anything at all.
 
Could've let it go longer imo, hurt him bad though.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Could've let it go longer imo, hurt him bad though.
No complaint from McConico. That's always the first thing I look for. If he's okay with it, hard to say it was early.
 
Need Vanderford over 42.5 sig strikes next.
 
Vanzanderford should be the favorite on paper, but last I looked he was an underdog. His two losses were catastrophic so I can understand why, and I do lean towards Nik due to them.

Mousasi dislocating your shoulder and then finishing you in a minute is one thing, but Aaron Jeffery? Awful display, maybe 170 does wonders for his game and durability.
 
i hit the ko prop but man it's frustrating watching guys throw 1 punch per minute when you have a round 1 prop too.
 
