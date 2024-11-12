  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International Plans launched to provide Palestinians 'sanctuary' in the UK

Senior UK Government MP and member of the Labour party, Rachael Maskell, has launched a motion to allow Palestinian 'families' the right to gain 'sanctuary' in the UK.

Thoughts?

 
If we're being honest about the whole thing, it was the retarded Brits who botched the land giving to both sides and literally caused the problem we still see before us today. It only stands to reason that they should have to deal with the immigration problems of both entities. Especially as an inviting nation to all weary people....

I think its dumb and two-faced.

I have nothing against Palestinians, but we have helped create their living hell and endless trauma.

How do we expect to host refugees when our hands aren't clean?
 
Jon! said:
I think its dumb and two-faced.

I have nothing against Palestinians, but we have helped create their living hell and endless trauma.

How do we expect to host refugees when our hands aren't clean?
Didn't know Britain provided Hamas with the parachutes.
 
Natural Order said:
If we're being honest about the whole thing, it was the retarded Brits who botched the land giving to both sides and literally caused the problem we still see before us today. It only stands to reason that they should have to deal with the immigration problems of both entities. Especially as an inviting nation to all weary people....

We should have to pay a neutral country to host refugees. Doing it ourselves is asking for trouble.
 
Croo67 said:
Didn't know Britain provided Hamas with the parachutes.
Educate yourself on the role of Britain in establishing the cluster fuck in the first place, I'll be proud of you for doing so.
 
