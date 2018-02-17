  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

plane brawl at 30 000 feet! man won't stop farting, staff provokes fight, fists fly, farts continue

A Dutch pilot was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger's refusal to stop farting sparked a mid-air fight.

Transavia Airlines flight HV6902 was headed to Amsterdam from Dubai when the pilot brought the plane down in Vienna, telling authorities the passengers were on a rampage, Mirror.co.uk reports.

The source of the anger was an elderly man who was noisily passing wind and refused to stop when disturbed passengers asked him to.

Even the pilot became involved and asked the man to restrain himself but he refused.

A fight then broke out, forcing the pilot to land the plane and have the assailants removed from the plane.

Four people who were seated near the man were escorted from the plane in Austria.

One of the removed passengers, 25-year-old Nora Lachhab told De Telegraaf the crew didn't do much to ease the situation.

"It was crazy that we were included, we had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn't do anything," she said.

"All I will say is that the crew were really provocative and stirred things up."

All four were given lifetime bans from Transavia Airlines and the airline is investigating whether they can be charged the cost of the unexpected stopover.

It's not clear if the farting man faced any disciplinary action.
maybe the guy had Taco Bell before the flight and he couldnt help himself
 
I crop dust planes all the time. Its funny as hell. I look around at other people with a disgusted look on my face to cast suspicion elsewhere...
 
Something about being on a plane always makes me mad gassy. I try to hold them all and use the bathroom but sometimes you gotta let one go.
 
just pull the 1 cheek sneak next time, that way everyone thinks your done farting, but u can continue to fart.
 
dc007 said:
Something about being on a plane always makes me mad gassy. I try to hold them all and use the bathroom but sometimes you gotta let one go.
I got the shits during our descent into Honolulu. The flight attendant tried to stop me but I was like “IMA SHIT MY PANTS LADY!!!”

I then proceeded to destroy the toilet in the bathroom right next to where the attendants sit during take off and landing.
 
Sonny said:
I got the shits during our descent into Honolulu. The flight attendant tried to stop me but I was like “IMA SHIT MY PANTS LADY!!!”

I then proceeded to destroy the toilet in the bathroom right next to where the attendants sit during take off and landing.
hahaha that's amazing
 
When I was in high school, I touched a morbidly obese kid with teh jab because, not only would he not stop poisoning the class room with vicious farts, but every time he let one go, he laughed maniacally.
 
I have bad farts too good thing I don't have to travel often!
 
BEER said:
When I was in high school, I touched a morbidly obese kid with teh jab because, not only would he not stop poisoning the class room with vicious farts, but every time he let one go, he laughed maniacally.
Why do Fat people fart a lot?
 
At least he wasn't manspreading.
 
Plane fighting is serious business.
With such limited space to move around in, what the fuck can you do?
They should've given him the Dahmer cocktail.
 
