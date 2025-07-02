Social Pizza maker is cocky with me: "I saw your motha"

A pizza maker talks to me like I'm some punk, and I don't know how to deal with him since he makes my pizza.

- "your mother was here"

- "Yeah"

- "She was here, one or two years ago? (looks over to his partner)."

-"Yeah"

says nothing futher... just staring..

He is referring to an incident 5 years ago (!=) when my mother was upset about something. Told them. Had nothing to do with them.

This cocky attitude really gets to me. He also replies when I make an order by repeating it. Doesn't say how long it willl take, or anything. Hes just acting weird and standoffish....


Last edited:
Don't leave a tip.

Go to a different pizza shop from now on.
He also said about 4 weeks later: long time no see!!! What's it been, years?? In a creepy way.. Doesn't let go of the joke...
 
Fight the pizza owner, k.o him and take posession of the pizza shop.
 
