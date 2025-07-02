Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 4,593
- Reaction score
- 2,417
A pizza maker talks to me like I'm some punk, and I don't know how to deal with him since he makes my pizza.
- "your mother was here"
- "Yeah"
- "She was here, one or two years ago? (looks over to his partner)."
-"Yeah"
says nothing futher... just staring..
He is referring to an incident 5 years ago (!=) when my mother was upset about something. Told them. Had nothing to do with them.
This cocky attitude really gets to me. He also replies when I make an order by repeating it. Doesn't say how long it willl take, or anything. Hes just acting weird and standoffish....
Do you have problem with your pizza maker?
