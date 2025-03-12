Pitbulls Have Figured Out New Ways To Murder People

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man claimed he was shot by his dog while lying in bed on Monday morning, police say.The Memphis Police Department responded to the accidental injury call in the 700 block of Whitney Avenue just before 4 a.m., where Jerald Kirkwood told police he was lying in bed with his female friend when his dog jumped on the bed.Oreo, the one-year-old pit bull, allegedly got his paw stuck in the trigger guard, and he hit the trigger. Kirkwood was grazed by a bullet in the top of his left thigh.Reports say the female friend left the scene after the accidental shooting and took the gun with her.The victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.Germantown drops citation for holiday decorations“There was a freak incident, and the dog jumped up and caused the gun to discharge,” said a friend of the wounded man.The friend said that the pit bull is really friendly and that his friend is fine.A WREG reporter visited the house Monday and was told the victim was not there, but the dog, named Oreo, was.