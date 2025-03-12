  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Pitbulls Have Figured Out New Ways To Murder People

Pliny Pete

Pliny Pete

Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
Joined
Mar 4, 2014
Messages
63,910
Reaction score
110,839
fit.jpg


MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man claimed he was shot by his dog while lying in bed on Monday morning, police say.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the accidental injury call in the 700 block of Whitney Avenue just before 4 a.m., where Jerald Kirkwood told police he was lying in bed with his female friend when his dog jumped on the bed.

Oreo, the one-year-old pit bull, allegedly got his paw stuck in the trigger guard, and he hit the trigger. Kirkwood was grazed by a bullet in the top of his left thigh.

Reports say the female friend left the scene after the accidental shooting and took the gun with her.

The victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Germantown drops citation for holiday decorations

“There was a freak incident, and the dog jumped up and caused the gun to discharge,” said a friend of the wounded man.

The friend said that the pit bull is really friendly and that his friend is fine.

A WREG reporter visited the house Monday and was told the victim was not there, but the dog, named Oreo, was.

 
But dont worry, the Official 2024 Sherdog Pet Of The Year, Miss Roxie Sox, would never murder anyone, she isnt even allowed to play with guns or knives or dangerous chemicals!

1000006965.jpg
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
The 2024 Mayberry Awards
Here are your winners!...

aHmNysu.gif


bce3xe5.png





Poster of the year - @lsa
SHER-DOG award for best pet - Roxie & @Pliny Pete
Best AV - @Slobodan & @fungi
Funniest poster - @Zer
(Wormwood Award) Most helpful poster - @Zer
Newcomer of the year - @toasty
Breakout poster of the year - @Takes Two To Tango & @toasty
Most believable stories IRL - @Red Beard
Best mods - @Slobodan & @Kowboy On Sherdog
Best gimmick - @PaddyO'malley
Best Couple - @lsa & @Slobodan
Sexiest Poster - @Sonny Qc
Worst Poster - @notsojollyrogerRIP (guy who faked his death)
Worst Gimmick - @Versez
Worst Thread Starter - @Nizam al-Mulk
Best Ban - @StonedLemur
Worst Ban - @StonedLemur
Most Likely to get Banned - @Nizam al-Mulk

*** Special thanks to the community for making Sherdog Sherdog :)




* Voting thread: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/official-sherdog-mayberry-awards-2024-🏆.4346674/
Click to expand...
 
Elon sending one to Mars to scope out if any Martian kids . If there are they be found quickly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,266
Messages
57,018,187
Members
175,497
Latest member
virod

Share this page

Back
Top