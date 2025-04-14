deadshot138
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2014
- Messages
- 24,264
- Reaction score
- 22,303
Ohio baby killed by family pit bull as grieving mother laments: ‘I will never understand why’
An Ohio family is reeling after their 7-month-old daughter was killed by one of the family’s three pit bulls Wednesday.
nypost.com
The mother stated she "doesn't know why" and that the dog had been around the baby a hundred different times without issue. You just never know if or when a dog is going to snap.