Social Pitbull Owners Shocked Dog Killed Their Child

I wonder if there was a way she could have learned something from all the other people who were shocked when their beloved murder fur baby killed their child.
 
I recall the outrage over Kristi Noem's memoir, in which she described executing her dog after it killed a neighbor's chickens and bit her. I was told that training, socialization, and owner accountability are more significant factors than genetics.
 
Stop. Don't do that.

I am someone who is very tolerant of callousness if I believe there is a rational justification for it, especially regarding animals, just as I try to emotionally detach myself from rooting for the cute little gazelle on the nature channel show when the lion or cheetah or hyena or leopard brutally swoops in to maul it to death. Sometimes you have to fight your natural instincts because it isn't about good and evil, or emotions involving empathy.

But I remember reading the passage from her book when that headline trended, and being appalled. She went from 0 to cutthroat dog-killer, according to her own account, with no consideration of more measured approaches to fixing the animal's behavior. I was disgusted.
 
I think usually that is the case. However, some dogs just seem to come pre-wired for eventually snapping.
 
