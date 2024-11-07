wwkirk
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 22, 2012
- Messages
- 12,485
- Reaction score
- 7,492
I wouldn't mind her involvement with the US election process, but she doesn't even LIVE in America!
I wouldn't mind her involvement with the US election process, but she doesn't even LIVE in America!
Moo Deng makes prediction for the winner of US election – based on what cake she eats
Many of us are hippocrites, so I suppose so.We now live in a hippocracy
I should had bought Moo Deng Crypto
That hippo is a doctor it took its Hippocratic Oath.We now live in a hippocracy
Nah I ain’t a bitch like him or his followers. I don’t cry or whine. That’s on his high cholesterol low IQ followers.
You are literally still whining
That hippo is a doctor it took its Hippocratic Oath.
Hey, my cholesterol level is healthy, buddy!Nah I ain’t a bitch like him or his followers. I don’t cry or whine. That’s on his high cholesterol low IQ followers.
How is saying “fuck trump” whining? Whining is crying for years about losing and trying to make up fake excuses of why he lost. Again, fuck Trump and double fuck you if you voted for him. Not sorry snowflake.