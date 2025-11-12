Prime Dana was furious.
I'd like to know the truth about this bc I don't believe tito was afraid of Dana in any capacity.And already a bald goof. This fight was never about to happen. Not even as a fake exhibition.
Looking like the absolute stereotype of a timeless scammy circus snakeoil-salesman.
The truth is, Tito knew he was done forever in the UFC had he followed through and beat the fuck out of Dana. He even said it. Only UFC shills and Dana fanboys continue pushing the narrative that Tito chickened out. Rarely does Dana's pettiness outweigh his greed.
Kind of revisionist history. Tito's reported problem at the time was that Dana was marketing it as a public event and had planned to monetize it. Tito thought they got to get in the ring and fight just the two of them. The problem lies in that there was no pay negotiated for this, so if he wanted to go through with it, Tito would have to do it solely for the satisfaction of whooping Dana's ass (while also burning that bridge and making 0 money in the process).Literally, how stupid do you have to be to think you to get to beat the shit out of your boss but still expect to get work from them in the future? Tito would have mopped the floor with Dana and never made another cent in the UFC.
Looks like Tito was a lot smarter than some Sherbronis in here.
He told Dana off camera beforehand that he was cancelling and Dana tried to act like Tito got scared lolTito had a chance at immortality and fucked it up. Probably because of his cracked skull.