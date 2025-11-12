Media "Pissed off" Dana explains how Tito ducked him

NadaRekowski said:
And already a bald goof.
Click to expand...
images
 
Literally, how stupid do you have to be to think you to get to beat the shit out of your boss but still expect to get work from them in the future? Tito would have mopped the floor with Dana and never made another cent in the UFC.

Looks like Tito was a lot smarter than some Sherbronis in here.
 
BigTruck said:
I'd like to know the truth about this bc I don't believe tito was afraid of Dana in any capacity.
Click to expand...
The truth is, Tito knew he was done forever in the UFC had he followed through and beat the fuck out of Dana. He even said it. Only UFC shills and Dana fanboys continue pushing the narrative that Tito chickened out. Rarely does Dana's pettiness outweigh his greed.

Is there even a Sherbro that wouldn't bitchslap Dana if he raised his voice at them?
 
PeterGriffin said:
Literally, how stupid do you have to be to think you to get to beat the shit out of your boss but still expect to get work from them in the future? Tito would have mopped the floor with Dana and never made another cent in the UFC.

Looks like Tito was a lot smarter than some Sherbronis in here.
Click to expand...
Kind of revisionist history. Tito's reported problem at the time was that Dana was marketing it as a public event and had planned to monetize it. Tito thought they got to get in the ring and fight just the two of them. The problem lies in that there was no pay negotiated for this, so if he wanted to go through with it, Tito would have to do it solely for the satisfaction of whooping Dana's ass (while also burning that bridge and making 0 money in the process).

Tl;dr; Tito lost the fight at the negotiation and had to tuck his tail or risk losing it all for the chance to beat up Dana.
 
Tito had a chance at immortality and fucked it up. Probably because of his cracked skull.
 
This was pre tomato face Dana White on gear. Just a little dab of TRT
 
Bro let it go. He punked you and regularly made you look like a fool, get over it.
 
Stoic1 said:
Tito had a chance at immortality and fucked it up. Probably because of his cracked skull.
Click to expand...
He told Dana off camera beforehand that he was cancelling and Dana tried to act like Tito got scared lol
 
Dana wanted Tito to fight for free. Sounds unreasonable. Why would Tito assume the risk (very small risk) of losing to a scumbag promoter and go through a camp only to not get paid?
 
It was to be a un-paid boxing match. Dana was a decent ammy boxer, think Tito would have beat him though. Tito said he just thought about it and realized he is a professional fighter who fights for pay, this was not worth it,
 
I wish they would have had a MMA fight so I could have watched Tito elbow that wifebeating maggot's face in the canvas with hopefully no stoppage.
 
I wish I could find Tito's Facebook explanation again. He basically admitted to ducking because Dana had some boxing skill. The fight was always a retarded idea. If Tito KO's Dana in the first round then all he did was beat up a 40 year old sports executive. If he doesn't get Dana out of there in the first round or Dana looks even a little bit like he's holding his own then what the fuck is Tito doing fighting for the championship?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,669
Messages
58,453,575
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top