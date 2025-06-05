Poirierfan
Cajun couyon extraordinaire.
@Titanium
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2016
- Messages
- 36,923
- Reaction score
- 70,845
Do you really sit around thinking like this lol. what a sad lifeMerab better not even get staggered, the second he remotely wobbles Herb or whatever shill ref they appoint will understand the assignment to stop the fight.
Do you really sit around thinking like this lol. what a sad life
The goofy bastard will no doubt be sitting cage side since Poodle is the Goofs hand picked chosen one.Pink Poodle has that Pink Goof privilege.
Tbh most people agree that Yan won, just saying. But yeah, Sean's good.I wouldn't be surprised by a Sean win. He's damn good. People on here are too emotional and don't give him any credit for his wins over Yan and Sterling.
That's what I am talking about. When Sterling backpacked Yan, the predominant opinion here was that control time without damage shouldn't win a fight. But when Yan grappled Sean, we heard that Yan should have won because of his control time (with no damage). Mental gymnastics because most of the people here hate Sterling and Sean. Even if someone thinks the decision was wrong, they should at least be able to admit (like you did) that it proved Sean is world class and held his own. But I usually don't see that happening here.Tbh most people agree that Yan won, just saying. But yeah, Sean's good.
Gotcha, I misunderstood. You're right, most on here are set in their ways and won't admit nothing. I've been guilty of it too, I'll never give Jones any respect since that dude cheated his entire career. LolThat's what I am talking about. When Sterling backpacked Yan, the predominant opinion here was that control time without damage shouldn't win a fight. But when Yan grappled Sean, we heard that Yan should have won because of his control time (with no damage). Mental gymnastics because most of the people here hate Sterling and Sean. Even if someone thinks the decision was wrong, they should at least be able to admit (like you did) that it proved Sean is world class and held his own. But I usually don't see that happening here.
I don't see Merab finishing shit tbh.Merab is going to dummy Sean on the Matt for 14 minutes or so, ending in either a TKO or a sub.
I will be cheering for Sean, but .... nope.