Pink Poodle

Who here thinks he gets it done this time around? I really don't care for this card, it's not very good tbh. However I feel we might see a ko from a knee in the main event since Sean has no lights to hamper his style. ✌️😁


Final prediction: 2nd rd TKO, O'Malley. Peace fuckers.

I might put some Money on Sean by KO, I think the UFC wants him to win and if the wind blows Merab the wrong way it’ll get stopped.

They want to sell us a fuckin rubber match with these two I can smell the bullshit already
 
The Clark said:
I wouldn't be surprised by a Sean win. He's damn good. People on here are too emotional and don't give him any credit for his wins over Yan and Sterling.
Tbh most people agree that Yan won, just saying. But yeah, Sean's good.
 
Poirierfan said:
Tbh most people agree that Yan won, just saying. But yeah, Sean's good.
That's what I am talking about. When Sterling backpacked Yan, the predominant opinion here was that control time without damage shouldn't win a fight. But when Yan grappled Sean, we heard that Yan should have won because of his control time (with no damage). Mental gymnastics because most of the people here hate Sterling and Sean. Even if someone thinks the decision was wrong, they should at least be able to admit (like you did) that it proved Sean is world class and held his own. But I usually don't see that happening here.
 
The Clark said:
That's what I am talking about. When Sterling backpacked Yan, the predominant opinion here was that control time without damage shouldn't win a fight. But when Yan grappled Sean, we heard that Yan should have won because of his control time (with no damage). Mental gymnastics because most of the people here hate Sterling and Sean. Even if someone thinks the decision was wrong, they should at least be able to admit (like you did) that it proved Sean is world class and held his own. But I usually don't see that happening here.
Gotcha, I misunderstood. You're right, most on here are set in their ways and won't admit nothing. I've been guilty of it too, I'll never give Jones any respect since that dude cheated his entire career. Lol
 
If Sean throws strikes then at least we should have a good fight this time.

Last fight was crap. Merab fought with staph but didnt even need to do his usual cardio rabbit stuff because Sean looked so afraid of him. In a very low volume fight Sean got some rounds because Merab didnt push the pace more than needed and Sean refuse to pour it on enough to actually make a difference. Bodyshot in 5th about as significant as the one Silva landed on DC. In big picture not very.
 
