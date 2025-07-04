Pimblett beats Topuria to a pulp

I truly believe that Paddy is going to beat Ilia at every aspect of mma. He will beat Ilia on feet. Hes not going to stand infront of him and just let Ilia punch him repeadedly on face. He will manage distance perfecly and use his lenght to make Ilia hesitate. Wrestling and ground game is Paddys bread and butter and much smaller Ilia doesn’t stand a chance when fight takes place on mat. Oliveira was tailored match up for Ilia but Paddy is different. Hes huge, young and resilient.
 
TBT. Paddy will probably visit shadow realm in the KO of the Year.
 
If Paddy is able to apply his wresting and BJJ really well vs the top of the division, like a Gaethje, then I give him a great shot to beat Ilia. In fact, I will favor him over Ilia at that point.
 
Paddy's biggest win is Chandler and that looked like a fw vs a ww in size.

Yes Chandler tough but he doesn't win in the top 5 they both beat the 40 year old skeleton of Ferguson I think paddy does better style wise vs Islam illia looks like nobody can bang with him
 
Paddy's best chance against Ilia is to get him on the ground. Unless Paddy has an iron chin, (& we have yet to see Paddy's chin or toughness), I don't see him beating Ilia on the feet.
 
Ilia is the size of a FW and shorter than Chandler.

Still going with Ilia though. Paddy would basically have to keep good distance while still being able to get it to the ground, which sounds tough.
 
Paddy, who eats like a complete slob as soon as weigh ins are over and hits the cage with five pounds of ice cream and Doritos in his intestines will literally be TKOed for shitting his shorts (medical stoppage for "loss of control of bodily function" under the unified rules) if he ever fights Topuria.
 
Nope

Paddy's not yet an elite fighter

While he might be one fight away from aTS, Illia smokes current Paddy

Illia's only weakness is he's small. That's not much of a weakness. I could write a page on Paddy, and despite his improvements, he's likely to get ktfo in the first round.

Also, this is not a merit based fight, I'd rather see it happen after Paddy has a couple more wins
 
