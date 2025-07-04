Pimblett beats Topuria to a pulp

Poatan
I truly believe that Paddy is going to beat Ilia at every aspect of mma. He will beat Ilia on feet. Hes not going to stand infront of him and just let Ilia punch him repeadedly on face. He will manage distance perfecly and use his lenght to make Ilia hesitate. Wrestling and ground game is Paddys bread and butter and much smaller Ilia doesn’t stand a chance when fight takes place on mat. Oliveira was tailored match up for Ilia but Paddy is different. Hes huge, young and resilient.