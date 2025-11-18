Pilot tried to crash a plane full of people, gets no jail time

Fedorgasm
Well I guess I should say he gets no further jail time other than what he already served awaiting trial.
I don't care if you're sad and on mushrooms, you shouldn't be able to attempt mass murder and get away with it.
Emerson was subdued by the flight crew after trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2023, while he was riding in an extra seat in the cockpit. The plane was diverted to Portland, where it landed safely with more than 80 people on board.
After his arrest, Emerson told police he was despondent over a friend’s recent death, had taken psychedelic mushrooms about two days earlier, and hadn’t slept in over 40 hours. He has said he believed he was dreaming at the time and that he was trying to wake himself up by grabbing two red handles that would have activated the plane’s fire suppression system and cut off fuel to its engines.
Former Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut flight’s engines midair released without prison time
