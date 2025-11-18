Pilot tried to crash a plane full of people, gets no jail time

Well I guess I should say he gets no further jail time other than what he already served awaiting trial.

I don't care if you're sad and on mushrooms, you shouldn't be able to attempt mass murder and get away with it.

Emerson was subdued by the flight crew after trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2023, while he was riding in an extra seat in the cockpit. The plane was diverted to Portland, where it landed safely with more than 80 people on board.

After his arrest, Emerson told police he was despondent over a friend’s recent death, had taken psychedelic mushrooms about two days earlier, and hadn’t slept in over 40 hours. He has said he believed he was dreaming at the time and that he was trying to wake himself up by grabbing two red handles that would have activated the plane’s fire suppression system and cut off fuel to its engines.
Former Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut flight’s engines midair released without prison time

Sycho Sid said:
Did they at least take his pilot's license?
Yes, he also wasnt actually flying the plane, he was a passenger, that doesnt change what he did but I feel it is an important detail that should be included to paint the full picture
 
Is this real life? How the fuck do you commit a terrorist act and not get jail time?
 
very fake news this, doesnt even sound like he was a co-pilot due to the fact other people on the plane could get to him

attendants and such cant enter the cockpit on planes anymore during flight
 
treelo said:
very fake news this, doesnt even sound like he was a co-pilot due to the fact other people on the plane could get to him

attendants and such cant enter the cockpit on planes anymore during flight
He wasn't piloting this particular plane, but since he was a pilot he was allowed to sit in the extra seat inside the cockpit.

So he had the access to controls and the knowledge on how to use them to crash the plane. They had to hold him down to prevent him from actually succeeding.
 
treelo said:
very fake news this, doesnt even sound like he was a co-pilot due to the fact other people on the plane could get to him

attendants and such cant enter the cockpit on planes anymore during flight
He was in the jumpseat, which is inside the cockpit. He had immediate access to all of the controls. He sprung up from his seat and pulled two red handles, which are supposed to shut off the engines when there's a fire. But it didn't work, why not I have not found an explanation. EDIT: Apparently he TRIED to pull the handles, but was prevented from pulling them all the way by the crew. Close one.

1763519775503.png
 
Some retard asshole probably would have pardoned him anyways.
 
He clearly had some sort of mental breakdown. He told the flight attendants they needed to handcuff him immediately. Then, a few minutes late,r he tries to open the plane door.
 
Damn 83 counts of attempted murder and just gets time served?
 
Idk.. it wasn’t intentional.

He was tripping on shrooms.

Lost his career and served time already, what good does incarcerating him really do?

I know when I’m dreaming and want to wake up, my go to is also usually killing myself abruptly and painlessly somehow (crash car into pole, jump off building, etc). I could imagine thinking I was dreaming if I was having a bad trip.
 
