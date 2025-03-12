tonil
Okay, seriously—has anyone else noticed that every single Piers Morgan Uncensored thumbnail follows the same sacred formula? It’s like an open-mouth hall of fame.
Every video has a lineup of tiny floating heads, all cropped and stacked together like a bizarre gallery of people who just realized they forgot to take the laundry out of the washing machine three days ago.. And, of course, Piers himself is always in the first spot—also mid-sentence, mouth wide open, leading the charge of shock and outrage.
Is there a secret YouTube algorithm that rewards maximum jaw exposure? Are we being hypnotized into clicking by the sheer force of dramatic facial expressions? Or does Piers have a strict ‘No Closed Mouths Allowed’ policy?