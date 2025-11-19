Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I'm starting to like this "China"In China, her organs would be harvested to help people waiting for an organ donor
I mean I don't feel bad for her, but I don't know that I'd make a big spectacle like that if I stopped her before she could steal from me. Why bother getting the police involved, they don't give a fuck in italy. If she managed to grab something from me and I caught her I'd chase her down and face plant her and get my shit back though.
Vait! Vait!That girl looks inbred.
Somewhere between Wrong Turn & The Hills Have Eyes
I have no sympathy for anyone that steals an ID or passport it is a heinous crime that should be punished more severe. People being passive aggressive wimps is why these pick pockets are allowed to thrive in these cities.I would have tried to hold her until the cops came, but everyone loving him slapping her around and throwing her down is a dumb fuck lol. I forget this is an MMA forum though, a lot of dudes looking to show a woman how tuff they are.
If it was a dude trying to steal his wallet, he wouldn't have done shit, but because it's a small girl it was easy to be a big man. I'm sure he was just happy to be able to hurt her though. If you're making a "citizens arrest", that doesn't mean you get to beat them.
She's in the wrong, but that dude has micro dick rage energy.