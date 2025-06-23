Pick your car

Simple Southerner
60 mph time of 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 233 mph on the track.
And cost how much more? Just curious
Not bad the car I chose goes 300 mph
The 2025 Bugatti Chiron has a price tag starting around $3 million, and some special editions or options can increase that price.
Wonder what that vet would do with even another $100k thrown at it? Both sweet cars
The 2025 Corvette ZR1 starts at $174,995. Adding the ZTK Performance package (which includes the Z07-like track upgrades) and other options can bring the price close to or slightly over $200,000.
So yea lol
Those things can walk thunderbirds like they're standing still