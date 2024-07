I don't really eat potatoes. I chose the one that I eat the most which are fries. I would have fries once in a while. I love waffle fries at a diner.



I like hash browns but I can't make it to save my life. I can't get it golden brown. It is either soggy or I burned it. Tatter tots are meh. Baked potatoes take too long to make and shit is like lava when it comes out of the oven. You need to try to put stuff on it while it is burning.