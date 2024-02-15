Movies Pick My Next Film

Ok, SherBro's, out of the following choices that I have never before seen, what do I watch next? Please pick at least 2.

Also, advice on "must see" and "avoid" are also welcome.

Reds (1981)
Cutter's Way (1981)
Atlantic City (1981)
The Decline of Western Civilization (1981)
Sophie's Choice (1982)
The Right Stuff (1983)
Paris, Texas (1984)
Come and See (1985)
After Hours (1985)
Matewan (1987)
Midnight Run (1988)
 
Midnight Run
The right stuff
 
Paris, Texas (One of the best films of the 80's, Harry Dean Stanton is amazing and Natassja Kinski is gorgeous)
Come and See (Incredible anti-war film with amazing performance from the main kid)
 
Come and See
Sophie's Choice

Enjoy your night.

jim-car.gif


If I can recommend a few more:

The Decline of Western Civlization
Reds
Midnight Run
 
Paris, Texas
Brokeback Mountain
 
