Two Crows
Ok, SherBro's, out of the following choices that I have never before seen, what do I watch next? Please pick at least 2.
Also, advice on "must see" and "avoid" are also welcome.
Reds (1981)
Cutter's Way (1981)
Atlantic City (1981)
The Decline of Western Civilization (1981)
Sophie's Choice (1982)
The Right Stuff (1983)
Paris, Texas (1984)
Come and See (1985)
After Hours (1985)
Matewan (1987)
Midnight Run (1988)
