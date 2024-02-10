Pick 2 to protect you, the rest is trying to kill you.

1. 1x Fedor - (He will be equipped with his famous sweater.)
2. 1x Ngannou (But just out of the salt mines, little to no training) and 1x Skinny teenager
3. 1x Mike Tyson (Right after being released from jail)
4. 1x Sam Alvey, 1x Cody Donavan, 1x Kalib Starnes
5. 1x Mike Perry 1x Jake Paul - (They will both be on meth)
6. 8x Jessica "Evil" Eye - (They will all continiously chant "Here we go Evil, here we go")
7. 5x Cody Mckenzie (With that look in his eye)


Let the games begin!
 
I thought that was gonna say Cody Rhodes and got all excited, he's all I'll ever need
 
Mirko Cro Cop and Tim Kennedy because they know how to use assault weapons
 
I pick 8. Mirko Cro Cop and Tim Kennedy because they know how to use assault weapons
 
Fedor with the sweater of absolute victory is unstoppable. That's all I ever need.

He's like Thanos with the gauntlet
 
Strength in numbers. Cody McKenzie and Jessica Eye. First stop is a gun store.
 
