Pick 2 to protect you, the rest is trying to kill you

Choose 2 to protect you. The rest is trying to kill you.

  • 1 T-Rex

  • 50 Cobras

  • 30 Crocs

  • 15 Gorillas

  • 15 Grizzly Bears

  • 20 Lions

  • 12 Rhinos

Results are only viewable after voting.
I'm going to take the t-rex and cobras.

Those fuckers are venomous and can take down most of the rest of them.

...or maybe t-rex and rfinos. Those sound nasty.
 
Have we done a grizzly vs rhino match up yet?

I'll take the t-rex and grizzly.
 
Are those animals fearless like the Spartans in 300, or pussies like the hired attackers in that Reacher movie where the main guy gets taken out, and the rest flees?

If it's the former, I'll take 15 Grizzly bears and the 12 rhinos. That's about 5 tonnes of vicious and intelligent grizzly bears, and 36 tonnes of rhino with bad eyesight and bad temper. If it's the latter I'll take the T rex and a game pit
 
Now this is a fun thread TS. T-Rex and Rhinos! I would saddle the T-Rex as my majestic steed and command the rhinos to stampede, the inertia from the kinetic energy of a full grown rhino would merk/trample all the opposition. Like a running juggernaut shied wall with built in spears, and old Rexy and I would swoop in and decimate any survivors
rex.PNG
 

Tempted to take the lions and bears.

Sure the T rex is dominant but he can only keep so many animals occupied at once. So even if he's taken on 5 lions there's 15 more eating you. Its about survival...you're going to need numbers on your side.
 
kahiljabroni said:
Tempted to take the lions and bears.

Sure the T rex is dominant but he can only keep so many animals occupied at once. So even if he's taken on 5 lions there's 15 more eating you. Its about survival...you're going to need numbers on your side.
Good philosophy... now what's your pick sir lol.
 
12 rhinos and 15 grizzlies vs 15 gorillas. They aren't getting past that.
 
Am I picking 1 to fight the rest? I think I'd just lock my door and not let my dog out.
 
SummerStriker said:
I think Rhinos are the best. They will roid rage stomp the cobras, and lions / gorilla won't go near them. You need the T-Rex to punk out bears. You can avoid the crocs by backing up from the water.

I say T-Rex and Rhinos.
200w.gif
 
