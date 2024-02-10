Pick 2 to protect you, the rest is trying to bang you, then kill you.

1. 1x Fedor - (He will be equipped with his famous sweater.)
2. 1x Ngannou (But just out of the salt mines, little to no training) and 1x Skinny teenager
3. 1x Mike Tyson (Right after being released from jail)
4. 1x Sam Alvey, 1x Cody Donavan, 1x Kalib Starnes
5. 1x Mike Perry 1x Jake Paul - (They will both be on meth)
6. 8x Jessica "Evil" Eye - (They will all continiously chant "Here we go Evil, here we go")
7. 5x Cody Mckenzie (With that look in their eyes)

Please post your logical reasoning for your choice as well.


Let the games begin!
 
I thought that was gonna say Cody Rhodes and got all excited, he's all I'll ever need
 
I pick 8. Mirko Cro Cop and Tim Kennedy because they know how to use assault weapons
 
Fedor with the sweater of absolute victory is unstoppable. That's all I ever need.

He's like Thanos with the gauntlet
 
Fedor + 8 Jessica Eyes.

The 8 Jessica Eyes can suck the attackers off (this is especially important for fresh outta prison Iron Mike) while I make my escape, and I'll go hang out with my favorite fighter Fedor for some ice cream and vodka

D9I6Z8oU4AA4I3F.jpg:large

1307505843686.jpg
 
You beat me in most retarded thread game so I'm breaking the rules. Anderson Silva and Mirko Cro Cop both armed with M16s.
 
8 armed Jessica Eyes with bullet proof vests dominate Silva and Cro Cop

cf7rleqads231.jpg

5c335018-0c92-46ee-802d-54c35aa626f9.jpg
 
They can also suck you off... Just saying. Through it will quickly be followed up by a stomping from the man train coming after you. Might be worth it though.
 
Imagine wanting Dana's leftovers, bleaah..

I'll take Fedor
 
