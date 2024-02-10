Pick 2 to protect you, the rest is trying to bang you, then kill you.

Ballsaque
1. 1x Fedor - (He will be equipped with his famous sweater.)
2. 1x Ngannou (But just out of the salt mines, little to no training) and 1x Skinny teenager
3. 1x Mike Tyson (Right after being released from jail)
4. 1x Sam Alvey, 1x Cody Donavan, 1x Kalib Starnes
5. 1x Mike Perry 1x Jake Paul - (They will both be on meth)
6. 8x Jessica "Evil" Eye - (They will all continiously chant "Here we go Evil, here we go")
7. 5x Cody Mckenzie (With that look in their eyes)
Please post your logical reasoning for your choice as well.
Let the games begin!
