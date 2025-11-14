Social Pick 15 or so people you bring with you to Mars right now and why

Keep in mind, coming back to Earth is not guaranteed and you may or may not have to procreate on Mars and will need smart people to make stuff, etc.
 
I'd rather die on earth than go to Mars

As a thought experiment it would be my family and 5 different types of scientists that are jacked and 5 different female scientists that are also hot
 
Me as mission commander (most worthless out of place person there)
10 person military (Seals, SAS, Spetsnaz, GIGN, Delta Force, JTF2, KSK, Sayeret Matkal mix)
1 Flight Engineer
1 Medical Officer/Physician
1 Environmental Engineer/Food Systems Specialist
1 Astrobiologist/Geologist
 
I'm thinking Navy SEALs, doc/nurse, smart people and all will need to double as concubine duty personnel and defense force.
 
But why am i going? Can i pick 15 people to send there one way ticket?
It's like how you have more than one pair of underpants in case your first pair goes to shit, you can have an alternate. An alternate planet to continue the human race on.

What would be the intent for the 15 on one way ticket? What criteria for selection?
 
But why am i going? Can i pick 15 people to send there one way ticket?
Shit, even if none of us come back it might be worth it to remove those fifteen people from the Earth.

I could make the world a better place by banishing Elon, Bezos, Zuck, Putin et al to Mars.
 
Would those guys' great wealth benefit them at all on another planet? What recourse would they have if the custodians of their wealth pretend they don't know them?
 
Look at this guy showing off that he owns more than 1 undergarment. Sorry fancy guy but i got 1 pair of underpants and i would never betray it for a new one.

Kidding aside there is nothing there. Im not even sure i would move to another planet if it was between that or dying.

The one way ticket would be so they couldnt return. The Criteria is they annoy me and you just made the list buddy.
 
