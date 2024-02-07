I just impulsively bought a pichana. its around 1.9kg = 4lb, with a nice thick fat cap. I have done picanha once or twice but can't really remember the details other than the steaks wereI believe i did it once via high temp sear on cast iron and then cut to thick steak strips (with grain) and then further searSo i wanna do something else this time.So I know we have a few resident South Americans and also well educated meat boys from the rest of the world here. I would like any experience or recommendations as to how to beat this meat and force it into submission - in this analogy, submission is a delicious meaty taste in my mouth hole. I will be doing whatever I do on my offset with a flame grate. So i can smoke, flame grill, coal grill, plate sear, whatever. My current thought is to smoke it for a bit at like 250f until its rare, then sear the whole thing over an open flame, then rest to serving temp, then slice to suit. No more searing after slicing. Also Im reading about scoring the fat cap - yes or no??Give me your wisdom!Photos of my offset and a recently flame grilled tri tip for attention