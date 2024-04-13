Pho or Ramen

PhoRamenPho is a Vietnamese noodle soup dish and ramen is a Japanese noodle soup dish. These dishes are different in many ways.Pho was created in northern Vietnam when the Chinese immigrants brought in rice noodles and the French colonists brought beef.Ramen was invented after Chinese immigrants brought lamian (Chinese wheat noodles) to Japan. Over the years it changed to be the iconic Japanese food it is today.Both pho and ramen have experienced a boom in the West and are growing in popularity.The main differences between pho and ramen are in the ingredients. Pho comes with either chicken or beef broth and your choice of beef cut. Ramen comes with three regional broths and many different options for toppings.Pho is made with rice noodles and ramen is made with wheat noodles.Pho is a very light and fresh dish whereas ramen is more filling and hearty.Both pho and ramen can be easily found in their respective countries, as they are popular amongst locals, and both are relatively cheap.When ordering pho, you can choose which cuts of meat you want, as well as which herbs and spices to add.When ordering ramen, you can choose from a variety of different broths; then you can choose the firmness of the noodle, the thickness of the broth, and the amount of oil.