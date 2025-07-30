  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand - Which south east asian country would you like to visit the most? (The Finals)

Choose One.

Already been to Thailand, so I'll pick Philippines... as an added bonus, I might get a front row seat to watch a US/China war.
Popcorn.gif
 
Fury said:
Already been to Thailand and always wanted to go to Vietnam. I know a lot of Vietnamese folks so maybe that's influences me. Also, Anthony Bourdain loved it
Click to expand...
He loved everything SE Asian. Saw his books on my shelf earlier and might consider reading agin, his drawl reading them in his accent on the way to meeings to London was so soothing. Pretty sure they took twice as long to read.
 
Want to visit Thailand but Ive heard so much “ladyboy” talk for years I lost some interest. still would go though lol

Vietnam would be a good visit
 
I visited 3/4 on this list. I think it really depends on how much time I have. You can probably speedrun Singapore in 3 days. I used to go there for visa runs. It is a nice bubble to raise a famiry but it can get boring real fast.
 
Tough choice. I'll pick Philippines because it's less common a place to travel than Thailand but seems similar plus you can swim with whale sharks...
 
This is a harder choice because I've been to all of them and I'd visit all of them again. Except Singapore. It's a small city state that's more expensive. If you like fancy modern stuff, it's good for a couple days.

Brother Numsi said:
Want to visit Thailand but Ive heard so much “ladyboy” talk for years I lost some interest. still would go though lol

Vietnam would be a good visit
Click to expand...
It's such a shame that's the reputation the country has. It's because too many people go to Bangkok and head straight to Khaosan road or Soi Cowboy. But it's an entire country so there's so much more to see than these two streets. It's like going to Austin and thinking all of Texas is like Austin.
Guys talk about ladyboys and bar girls ripping them off, but I have not once had an encounter like this after years of going to Thailand because I hang out at different scenes.

badascan said:
Tough choice. I'll pick Philippines because it's less common a place to travel than Thailand but seems similar plus you can swim with whale sharks...
Click to expand...
You can technically see whale sharks in many parts of the world if you can scuba, but you have to be lucky. In Oslob, which is the place you're talking about, they throw bait to attract the sharks so there's some ethical controversy.
 
Voted Vietnam, keep hearing good things and not been there yet.
 
