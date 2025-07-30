Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand - Which south east asian country would you like to visit the most? (The Finals)

Brother Numsi said: Want to visit Thailand but Ive heard so much “ladyboy” talk for years I lost some interest. still would go though lol



Vietnam would be a good visit Click to expand...

badascan said: Tough choice. I'll pick Philippines because it's less common a place to travel than Thailand but seems similar plus you can swim with whale sharks... Click to expand...

This is a harder choice because I've been to all of them and I'd visit all of them again. Except Singapore. It's a small city state that's more expensive. If you like fancy modern stuff, it's good for a couple days.It's such a shame that's the reputation the country has. It's because too many people go to Bangkok and head straight to Khaosan road or Soi Cowboy. But it's an entire country so there's so much more to see than these two streets. It's like going to Austin and thinking all of Texas is like Austin.Guys talk about ladyboys and bar girls ripping them off, but I have not once had an encounter like this after years of going to Thailand because I hang out at different scenes.You can technically see whale sharks in many parts of the world if you can scuba, but you have to be lucky. In Oslob, which is the place you're talking about, they throw bait to attract the sharks so there's some ethical controversy.