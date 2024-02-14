Philip Miller appreciation thread!

Ogata
Dude went 16-0 in the UFC and MMA in total. He retired because the UFC was trying to shortchange him vs Phil Baroni. Instead of giving in, he used his credential as a reality fighter ( a popular term) to secure a position as a grappling instructor for police academy all while going around and offering workshop for military personnel as well as other government sectors like first responders and etc.. .
He used his undefeated record as a leverage and instead of staying in the game, he used that time to build his business and make a lucrative career getting gigs. This is the TRUE purpose of the UFC, the idea is to build up your martial arts resume and legitimize your brand of martial arts style so you can make real money out in the world.
So I like what he did, he retired early and he went out on top and he avoided taking damage so that he can live a healthy life all while crafting a dignified reputation in which he can look back and be proud of!
