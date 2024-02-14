Philip Miller appreciation thread!

Ogata

Ogata

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 30, 2013
Messages
18,710
Reaction score
9,529
Dude went 16-0 in the UFC and MMA in total. He retired because the UFC was trying to shortchange him vs Phil Baroni. Instead of giving in, he used his credential as a reality fighter ( a popular term) to secure a position as a grappling instructor for police academy all while going around and offering workshop for military personnel as well as other government sectors like first responders and etc.. .


He used his undefeated record as a leverage and instead of staying in the game, he used that time to build his business and make a lucrative career getting gigs. This is the TRUE purpose of the UFC, the idea is to build up your martial arts resume and legitimize your brand of martial arts style so you can make real money out in the world.


So I like what he did, he retired early and he went out on top and he avoided taking damage so that he can live a healthy life all while crafting a dignified reputation in which he can look back and be proud of!

Phillip Miller MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Ogata said:
Dude went 16-0 in the UFC and MMA in total. He retired because the UFC was trying to shortchange him vs Phil Baroni. Instead of giving in, he used his credential as a reality fighter ( a popular term) to secure a position as a grappling instructor for police academy all while going around and offering workshop for military personnel as well as other government sectors like first responders and etc.. .


He used his undefeated record as a leverage and instead of staying in the game, he used that time to build his business and make a lucrative career getting gigs. This is the TRUE purpose of the UFC, the idea is to build up your martial arts resume and legitimize your brand of martial arts style so you can make real money out in the world.


So I like what he did, he retired early and he went out on top and he avoided taking damage so that he can live a healthy life all while crafting a dignified reputation in which he can look back and be proud of!

Phillip Miller MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
Click to expand...

Phillip Miller comes up every now and again because of his sparkly record.

What's crazy is, despite retiring in 2003, he's still only 44!
 
Siver! said:
Phillip Miller comes up every now and again because of his sparkly record.

What's crazy is, despite retiring in 2003, he's still only 44!
Click to expand...


Kind of a genius move because he used the momentum of his success to launch his career as a respectable grappling instructor all while getting out of the game with a great record + no real damage.

Also most people are superficial with MMA records. They see that you fought in the UFC + Undefeated and that already puts you ahead of the game as a teacher who is worthy of being listened to.


That and people can ask him why he did not continue and he can say many things like being under payed and warn aspiring MMA fighters about the hidden dangerous of being a Career MMA fighter.

MEAN357 said:
Based.


War Phil Miller
Click to expand...


Hells yeah!


I know a boxing coach who made a name for himself despite not having any fight record which would take place in the 80s and yet he bullshitted his way to being a respectable coach despite being a short obese man with a horrible temper. Yet his success comes from marketing and knowing how to talk the talk.

With Philip, he knows how to walk the walk and he has done and was smart enough to get in to the teaching business. He is easily searchable on the web and being from the MMA dark age era, he probably has very interesting stories. Clearly a very smart person because even back then, he knew the importance of being a price fighter and NOT a pride fighter. He knew that this is a business!



kingofthecans said:
Great taste, less filling!
Click to expand...


Less is more yes?

When it comes to MMA, its better to leave on a high note as oppose to wither away which actually hurts a fighters reputation a great deal. '

If Conor left on top and just disappeared with a bang, he would have Bruce Lee level status and we would be spared to see his decline.
 
He is headlining UFC 300, coming out of retirement and getting his bag I heard
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KnockoutsGalore
Jim Miller Petition for Buffer to introduce him as Jim F****ng Miller at UFC 300
5 6 7
Replies
122
Views
5K
VAfan
VAfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,375
Messages
55,075,782
Members
174,591
Latest member
isjhdjdnnff

Share this page

Back
Top