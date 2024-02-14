Philip Miller appreciation thread!

Siver! said: Phillip Miller comes up every now and again because of his sparkly record.



What's crazy is, despite retiring in 2003, he's still only 44!

Kind of a genius move because he used the momentum of his success to launch his career as a respectable grappling instructor all while getting out of the game with a great record + no real damage.Also most people are superficial with MMA records. They see that you fought in the UFC + Undefeated and that already puts you ahead of the game as a teacher who is worthy of being listened to.That and people can ask him why he did not continue and he can say many things like being under payed and warn aspiring MMA fighters about the hidden dangerous of being a Career MMA fighter.Hells yeah!I know a boxing coach who made a name for himself despite not having any fight record which would take place in the 80s and yet he bullshitted his way to being a respectable coach despite being a short obese man with a horrible temper. Yet his success comes from marketing and knowing how to talk the talk.With Philip, he knows how to walk the walk and he has done and was smart enough to get in to the teaching business. He is easily searchable on the web and being from the MMA dark age era, he probably has very interesting stories. Clearly a very smart person because even back then, he knew the importance of being a price fighter and NOT a pride fighter. He knew that this is a business!Less is more yes?When it comes to MMA, its better to leave on a high note as oppose to wither away which actually hurts a fighters reputation a great deal. 'If Conor left on top and just disappeared with a bang, he would have Bruce Lee level status and we would be spared to see his decline.