  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Philadelphia mass shooting kills 1 person, injures 8 on 4th of July

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
5,714
Reaction score
6,992
https://www.cbsnews.com/local-news?ftag=CNM-16-10abg0d
By Joe Brandt, Wakisha Bailey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mass shooting that killed a man and injured eight other people happened after Philadelphia police officers tried to break up a roving pop-up party, city leaders said in a news conference Friday.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, a person in the passenger seat of an SUV fired multiple gunshots at a group of people gathered on the 1900 block of South Salford Street, a side street between Chester and Kingsessing avenues in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police said a 19-year-old man, who was shot once in the face, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead late Thursday night.

images

A pop-up party had reached the neighborhood after officers broke it up multiple times across the city on Thursday night, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a news conference Friday.

The party was set to begin in North Philadelphia but was broken up by Philadelphia police officers before it moved across the city in the area of 58th Street and Kingsessing Avenue near the Francis Myers Recreation Center, Bethel said.

"We were getting a number of calls from that community," Bethel said. "The men and women were on the ground working to break up that group, and they believe that around 11 o'clock they were able to get that group to stand down."

"Unfortunately, through their network, they were able to reconvene and that resulted in an individual coming up in a vehicle, firing multiple rounds from that vehicle and striking multiple individuals on the highway," Bethel said.

1538104_942955_20100719_002.jpg

Police said an officer found a victim with gunshot wounds lying in the middle of the street, and then other officers were called to the scene. Police found a total of nine victims, five of whom are adults and four who are teenagers.

Some victims were found at the scene, while others showed up at nearby hospitals. Police said all surviving victims are in stable condition.

In addition to the 19-year-old, police said medics took four victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center:

  • A 23-year-old man, who was shot once in the right leg;
  • An 18-year-old man who was shot once in the left leg;
  • A 21-year-old man who was shot once in the left shoulder;
  • A 17-year-old boy who had a bullet graze his head
maxresdefault.jpg

Two victims were being treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, including a 16-year-old boy shot once in the left thigh and a 15-year-old girl shot once in the left foot.

A 14-year-old boy first arrived at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania's Cedar Avenue location before he was transferred to CHOP.

A ninth victim, a 24-year-old man, arrived at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Delaware County seeking treatment and was later taken to Penn Presbyterian.

Philadelphia police pledge to break up pop-up events after shooting​

A similar event by the same organizers took place in Fairmount Park in mid-June and also ended in a shooting, Bethel said. A shooting took place near that event that wounded four people and killed 17-year-old Isya Stanley.

"We have a duty to stop these activities," Bethel said, saying juveniles' parents need to get involved but acknowledging young adults are also involved in the pop-up events.

There have been 14 shootings and two homicides connected to pop-up events, the commissioner added.

Police will now be upping enforcement of these events.
bg12-163457.jpg

"We can no longer just allow individuals to come from - many of the kids and most of the individuals who were shot here...are not from this area," Bethel said.

Bethel said the Fourth of July is one of the most challenging days for the police department and moving officers around the city.

Police didn't mention a motive or suspects for the shooting but Bethel said officials are working toward identifying the vehicle involved and have made progress in the investigation.

"It is very alarming, and especially when we have officers in the area to try to prevent anything like this from happening, and it still happened," Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi said in an earlier news conference soon after the shooting.

The mass shooting happened about one year after 5 people were killed less than a mile away, in the area of 54th Street and Chester Avenue. That was one of the deadliest mass shootings in Philadelphia history.


Kingsessing had just honored the victims of that shooting with a vigil on July 3.

"The pain and the trauma that you are feeling right now is not normal," Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "And you shouldn't have to get used to it. I don't want you to think that we in the city are ever going to get used to it."

Parker said that while the city has touted its homicide numbers are down as is the number of shootings, "if anybody thinks that we can look at those stats and celebrate here in the city of Philadelphia like we have tackled, like we have found the solution, the magic wand to address the culmination of violence, unnecessary violence in the city, this is no time to be celebrating."

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/philadelphia-mass-shooting-kills-1-person-injures-8-on-4th-of-july/
 
@LeonardoBjj why no legos this time?

Philly is a shithole. Pure and simple. My wife was there last week for a concert, and while I wasn’t necessarily worried that street thugs would go to a Sarah Mcgloughlin(sp?) concert, just being in that city, well, you never know. Again, this weekend, she is in the area again visiting her sister, but again, I doubt thugs are going to be in Doylestown.

Phillys da larry krasner is a piece of garbage and coddles violent thugs. They call him “uncle larry” because he is so soft on crime. He is super progressive and has said he will not prosecute felons with firearms because almost all of the arrests are black males and he doesn’t want to lock up black males if he can help it.

felons with firearms are the most dangerous people on the streets and going easy on them is insane, especially for such a stupid reason as race. Felons with firearms have been shown to be the most likely to be shooters and you catch one and let them go?

Meanwhile, he wanted to sue the nra for their pro gun culture leading to so much violence in Philly. He also complains about other states having lax gun laws leading to Philly streets overflowing with guns. Sorry, larry, but I don’t think it’s nra members shooting up your streets. He would ban all guns if he could but the police catch the guys most likely to do a shooting and he lets them go free. His no cash bail ensures criminals are back on the streets committing more crimes, getting caught again, getting out again, and the cycle continues.

His refusal to prosecute most crimes are leading to areas such as Kensington ave being a zombie wasteland filled with people openly shooting up fentanyl and tranq, leaving them bent over, passed out while standing. It’s an absolute joke.

And Philly murders/shootings may be down so far this year, but it’s certainly not from anything he’s done. The police are the ones hammering the street thugs trying to keep the violence down.

And “pop up parties” are almost as stupid as sideshows. Degenerate fucks so desperate to be in large groups to be seen, fight, and get into shoot outs. I would bet that the shooters were from the area where the shooting took place and they were pissed that people not from there were on their streets. Fucking childish animals
 
nhbbear said:
@LeonardoBjj why no legos this time?

Philly is a shithole. Pure and simple. My wife was there last week for a concert, and while I wasn’t necessarily worried that street thugs would go to a Sarah Mcgloughlin(sp?) concert, just being in that city, well, you never know. Again, this weekend, she is in the area again visiting her sister, but again, I doubt thugs are going to be in Doylestown.

Phillys da larry krasner is a piece of garbage and coddles violent thugs. They call him “uncle larry” because he is so soft on crime. He is super progressive and has said he will not prosecute felons with firearms because almost all of the arrests are black males and he doesn’t want to lock up black males if he can help it.

felons with firearms are the most dangerous people on the streets and going easy on them is insane, especially for such a stupid reason as race. Felons with firearms have been shown to be the most likely to be shooters and you catch one and let them go?

Meanwhile, he wanted to sue the nra for their pro gun culture leading to so much violence in Philly. He also complains about other states having lax gun laws leading to Philly streets overflowing with guns. Sorry, larry, but I don’t think it’s nra members shooting up your streets. He would ban all guns if he could but the police catch the guys most likely to do a shooting and he lets them go free. His no cash bail ensures criminals are back on the streets committing more crimes, getting caught again, getting out again, and the cycle continues.

His refusal to prosecute most crimes are leading to areas such as Kensington ave being a zombie wasteland filled with people openly shooting up fentanyl and tranq, leaving them bent over, passed out while standing. It’s an absolute joke.

And Philly murders/shootings may be down so far this year, but it’s certainly not from anything he’s done. The police are the ones hammering the street thugs trying to keep the violence down.

And “pop up parties” are almost as stupid as sideshows. Degenerate fucks so desperate to be in large groups to be seen, fight, and get into shoot outs. I would bet that the shooters were from the area where the shooting took place and they were pissed that people not from there were on their streets. Fucking childish animals
Click to expand...

Yeah, I can attest to there being no thugs in Doylestown. Lower Bucks county, however, tons of 'em.
 
nhbbear said:
@LeonardoBjj why no legos this time?

Philly is a shithole. Pure and simple. My wife was there last week for a concert, and while I wasn’t necessarily worried that street thugs would go to a Sarah Mcgloughlin(sp?) concert, just being in that city, well, you never know. Again, this weekend, she is in the area again visiting her sister, but again, I doubt thugs are going to be in Doylestown.

Phillys da larry krasner is a piece of garbage and coddles violent thugs. They call him “uncle larry” because he is so soft on crime. He is super progressive and has said he will not prosecute felons with firearms because almost all of the arrests are black males and he doesn’t want to lock up black males if he can help it.

felons with firearms are the most dangerous people on the streets and going easy on them is insane, especially for such a stupid reason as race. Felons with firearms have been shown to be the most likely to be shooters and you catch one and let them go?

Meanwhile, he wanted to sue the nra for their pro gun culture leading to so much violence in Philly. He also complains about other states having lax gun laws leading to Philly streets overflowing with guns. Sorry, larry, but I don’t think it’s nra members shooting up your streets. He would ban all guns if he could but the police catch the guys most likely to do a shooting and he lets them go free. His no cash bail ensures criminals are back on the streets committing more crimes, getting caught again, getting out again, and the cycle continues.

His refusal to prosecute most crimes are leading to areas such as Kensington ave being a zombie wasteland filled with people openly shooting up fentanyl and tranq, leaving them bent over, passed out while standing. It’s an absolute joke.

And Philly murders/shootings may be down so far this year, but it’s certainly not from anything he’s done. The police are the ones hammering the street thugs trying to keep the violence down.

And “pop up parties” are almost as stupid as sideshows. Degenerate fucks so desperate to be in large groups to be seen, fight, and get into shoot outs. I would bet that the shooters were from the area where the shooting took place and they were pissed that people not from there were on their streets. Fucking childish animals
Click to expand...
Like any city it has its good parts and its bad parts. Most of the areas that have any recreational interest are pretty safe and it’s pretty easy to spot a place you don’t want to be when downtown.
Used to live there and of all the times I’ve been there I’ve only had one problem. I was in a wawa and two drunk guys asked why I was wearing a hat and wanted me to take it off to see my hair for some reason but I didn’t oblige. They then decided they wanted to fight about it outside and it started but two cops showed up at the wawa and stopped it just at it started. They asked some questions and kinda told me it’s best if I didn’t press charges cause then I’d have to go to the station and make a statement and go to court and did I really want to go through all that cause it would be a big pain in the ass for me so why not just let us let them off with a warning.
This was like 97 and not sure who the mayor was but the cops made it seem like it would be a big hassle to them and me to press charges so I didn’t. I was young but it didn’t give me much faith in cops. They let me down that night. I would have rather they didn’t show up so I could stomp those guys.
 
nhbbear said:
@LeonardoBjj why no legos this time?

Philly is a shithole. Pure and simple. My wife was there last week for a concert, and while I wasn’t necessarily worried that street thugs would go to a Sarah Mcgloughlin(sp?) concert, just being in that city, well, you never know. Again, this weekend, she is in the area again visiting her sister, but again, I doubt thugs are going to be in Doylestown.

Phillys da larry krasner is a piece of garbage and coddles violent thugs. They call him “uncle larry” because he is so soft on crime. He is super progressive and has said he will not prosecute felons with firearms because almost all of the arrests are black males and he doesn’t want to lock up black males if he can help it.

felons with firearms are the most dangerous people on the streets and going easy on them is insane, especially for such a stupid reason as race. Felons with firearms have been shown to be the most likely to be shooters and you catch one and let them go?

Meanwhile, he wanted to sue the nra for their pro gun culture leading to so much violence in Philly. He also complains about other states having lax gun laws leading to Philly streets overflowing with guns. Sorry, larry, but I don’t think it’s nra members shooting up your streets. He would ban all guns if he could but the police catch the guys most likely to do a shooting and he lets them go free. His no cash bail ensures criminals are back on the streets committing more crimes, getting caught again, getting out again, and the cycle continues.

His refusal to prosecute most crimes are leading to areas such as Kensington ave being a zombie wasteland filled with people openly shooting up fentanyl and tranq, leaving them bent over, passed out while standing. It’s an absolute joke.

And Philly murders/shootings may be down so far this year, but it’s certainly not from anything he’s done. The police are the ones hammering the street thugs trying to keep the violence down.

And “pop up parties” are almost as stupid as sideshows. Degenerate fucks so desperate to be in large groups to be seen, fight, and get into shoot outs. I would bet that the shooters were from the area where the shooting took place and they were pissed that people not from there were on their streets. Fucking childish animals
Click to expand...
- I thought the seriouness of the crime wasnt warrant of humor!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Ohio police ask for help finding suspects after mass shooting that left one dead and 24 wounded
2
Replies
32
Views
824
CatchnShoot
CatchnShoot
LeonardoBjj
Crime Three people killed, 10 wounded in Arkansas supermarket shooting
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
koquerelle
koquerelle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,303
Messages
55,814,035
Members
174,946
Latest member
muayguy1

Share this page

Back
Top