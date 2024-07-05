why no legos this time?

Philly is a shithole. Pure and simple. My wife was there last week for a concert, and while I wasn’t necessarily worried that street thugs would go to a Sarah Mcgloughlin(sp?) concert, just being in that city, well, you never know. Again, this weekend, she is in the area again visiting her sister, but again, I doubt thugs are going to be in Doylestown.Phillys da larry krasner is a piece of garbage and coddles violent thugs. They call him “uncle larry” because he is so soft on crime. He is super progressive and has said he will not prosecute felons with firearms because almost all of the arrests are black males and he doesn’t want to lock up black males if he can help it.felons with firearms are the most dangerous people on the streets and going easy on them is insane, especially for such a stupid reason as race. Felons with firearms have been shown to be the most likely to be shooters and you catch one and let them go?Meanwhile, he wanted to sue the nra for their pro gun culture leading to so much violence in Philly. He also complains about other states having lax gun laws leading to Philly streets overflowing with guns. Sorry, larry, but I don’t think it’s nra members shooting up your streets. He would ban all guns if he could but the police catch the guys most likely to do a shooting and he lets them go free. His no cash bail ensures criminals are back on the streets committing more crimes, getting caught again, getting out again, and the cycle continues.His refusal to prosecute most crimes are leading to areas such as Kensington ave being a zombie wasteland filled with people openly shooting up fentanyl and tranq, leaving them bent over, passed out while standing. It’s an absolute joke.And Philly murders/shootings may be down so far this year, but it’s certainly not from anything he’s done. The police are the ones hammering the street thugs trying to keep the violence down.And “pop up parties” are almost as stupid as sideshows. Degenerate fucks so desperate to be in large groups to be seen, fight, and get into shoot outs. I would bet that the shooters were from the area where the shooting took place and they were pissed that people not from there were on their streets. Fucking childish animals