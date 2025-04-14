Media Phil Rowe KNOWS Why it's JDM Over Buckley

It's 2025, I just either nod or walk away whenever someone talks about identity politics or politics in general.

Seriously though, Buckley barely scraped by that Ruziboev guy and has some losses to people like Chris Curtis at 185. Smaller win streak, had to wrestle Thompson and his good wins are vs 40 year old retirees. Jacks resume isn't any better but it's a longer win streak and no losses in the UFC.
 
yeah, UFC is super racist. that white Jon Jones guy with all his privileges....
eyeroll-the-rock.gif
 
HuskySamoan said:
It's 2025, I just either nod or walk away whenever someone talks about identity politics or politics in general.

Seriously though, Buckley barely scraped by that Ruziboev guy and has some losses to people like Chris Curtis at 185. Smaller win streak, had to wrestle Thompson and his good wins are vs 40 year old retirees. Jacks resume isn't any better but it's a longer win streak and no losses in the UFC.
Click to expand...

There are definitely legit arguments in favor of both guys...


personally tho, all things being even, I might have gone with Buckley
 
HuskySamoan said:
It's 2025, I just either nod or walk away whenever someone talks about identity politics or politics in general.

Seriously though, Buckley barely scraped by that Ruziboev guy and has some losses to people like Chris Curtis at 185. Smaller win streak, had to wrestle Thompson and his good wins are vs 40 year old retirees. Jacks resume isn't any better but it's a longer win streak and no losses in the UFC.
Click to expand...
And JDM didn't scrap by with 2 split decisions in his last 3 wins or struggle with an older burns before the KO? 6 fight win streak vs 8 fight win streak. Wrestling Thompson helped him highlight reel KO wonderboy also so I don't see a problem, this is MMA brother. Also Buckley slapped Ruziboev up much better than JDM did Hafez or Holland
 
Buckley wins are more recent though, there's that. The video did not argue that point. Went straight to he's Black and that's that. Nobody has got more UFC DANA WHITE PRIVILEGE THAN JON JONES EVER.
 
HuskySamoan said:
It's 2025, I just either nod or walk away whenever someone talks about identity politics or politics in general.

Seriously though, Buckley barely scraped by that Ruziboev guy and has some losses to people like Chris Curtis at 185. Smaller win streak, had to wrestle Thompson and his good wins are vs 40 year old retirees. Jacks resume isn't any better but it's a longer win streak and no losses in the UFC.
Click to expand...
JDM nearly lost to debutant Bassil Haffez, Buckley has the more impressive performances in recent fighs. Who cares if he got ko'd at MW if we're talking about title shots at WW where he is 6-0
 
Tbf fam him seh "Buckley is just a *igga" nuh "Buckley is just a black" 💯🥷🏿🚫👨🏿‍🏫

6ixdog dem jus mad uncultured tho mi overstand y mandem get confuse
 
Last edited:
I have no idea who that guy is talking, but now that I know he’s a racist dipshit, I can dismiss anything else he says in the future.
 
DragRacer said:
I have no idea who that guy is talking, but now that I know he’s a racist dipshit, I can dismiss anything else he says in the future.
Click to expand...

1744664306284.png

he's just greasing the wheel for when he loses his next fight and gets cut
 
So.. because Buckley is black?

Woodley sat out for like 1 year after a weak streak and got the TS.

This Phil Rowe sounds like a bitch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Andy Capp
  • Sticky
Social Official President of the War Room Thread 2024-25
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
6K
The Diplomat
The Diplomat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,540
Messages
57,169,786
Members
175,562
Latest member
RogerMS

Share this page

Back
Top