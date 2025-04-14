DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2018
- Messages
- 6,466
- Reaction score
- 9,094
To be fair, Buckley has looked more impressive in his last 3 compared to JDM
It's 2025, I just either nod or walk away whenever someone talks about identity politics or politics in general.
Seriously though, Buckley barely scraped by that Ruziboev guy and has some losses to people like Chris Curtis at 185. Smaller win streak, had to wrestle Thompson and his good wins are vs 40 year old retirees. Jacks resume isn't any better but it's a longer win streak and no losses in the UFC.
And JDM didn't scrap by with 2 split decisions in his last 3 wins or struggle with an older burns before the KO? 6 fight win streak vs 8 fight win streak. Wrestling Thompson helped him highlight reel KO wonderboy also so I don't see a problem, this is MMA brother. Also Buckley slapped Ruziboev up much better than JDM did Hafez or HollandIt's 2025, I just either nod or walk away whenever someone talks about identity politics or politics in general.
Seriously though, Buckley barely scraped by that Ruziboev guy and has some losses to people like Chris Curtis at 185. Smaller win streak, had to wrestle Thompson and his good wins are vs 40 year old retirees. Jacks resume isn't any better but it's a longer win streak and no losses in the UFC.
JDM nearly lost to debutant Bassil Haffez, Buckley has the more impressive performances in recent fighs. Who cares if he got ko'd at MW if we're talking about title shots at WW where he is 6-0It's 2025, I just either nod or walk away whenever someone talks about identity politics or politics in general.
Seriously though, Buckley barely scraped by that Ruziboev guy and has some losses to people like Chris Curtis at 185. Smaller win streak, had to wrestle Thompson and his good wins are vs 40 year old retirees. Jacks resume isn't any better but it's a longer win streak and no losses in the UFC.
So, uhhh, what's Belal for needing 10 wins to get a shot?
I have no idea who that guy is talking, but now that I know he’s a racist dipshit, I can dismiss anything else he says in the future.
@DougieJones
If you're acknowledging this is a borderline War Room topic, why make it in the Heavies? Lol.