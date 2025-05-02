Phil Davis will be forgotten but he was/is a great fighter

Just giving flowers to Phil for a minute, while we still remember him.



The record books are notorious for forgetting game fighters who never won "the big one" (In this case a UFC belt), but Phil's career has been impressive in and out of the UFC.



The fact that he's been grinding out high quality wins for 15+ years is a testament to the guy's abilities and fortitude.



Consider. this He's 40 years old. 25-7. Beat a historical who's who of MMA (Romero, Machida twice, McGeary twice, Vassell, Lawal, Glover, lil Nog, Gustaffson)

His losses come against only high level opposition (Corey Anderson, Vadim Nemkov, Ryan Bader, Anthony Johnson and Rashad Evans...all in their primes) and all of those losses are decisions, 4 of them being questionable split decisions. Never been KO'ed or submitted.



I think that's pretty impressive.



Never the most exciting fighter (and I get that some of those split wins were questionable too) but certainly an effective one.