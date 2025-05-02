Phil Davis will be forgotten but he was/is a great fighter

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
829
Reaction score
1,152
Just giving flowers to Phil for a minute, while we still remember him.

The record books are notorious for forgetting game fighters who never won "the big one" (In this case a UFC belt), but Phil's career has been impressive in and out of the UFC.

The fact that he's been grinding out high quality wins for 15+ years is a testament to the guy's abilities and fortitude.

Consider. this He's 40 years old. 25-7. Beat a historical who's who of MMA (Romero, Machida twice, McGeary twice, Vassell, Lawal, Glover, lil Nog, Gustaffson)
His losses come against only high level opposition (Corey Anderson, Vadim Nemkov, Ryan Bader, Anthony Johnson and Rashad Evans...all in their primes) and all of those losses are decisions, 4 of them being questionable split decisions. Never been KO'ed or submitted.

I think that's pretty impressive.

Never the most exciting fighter (and I get that some of those split wins were questionable too) but certainly an effective one.
 
He NEVER impressed me as a fighter. But I haven't followed much of his career after his UFC stint.

Anyway, I think I could beat him atva catchweight.
 
Last edited:
He turned into a very good fighter. I never expected him to amount to much early on. He's stuck with it and has been very solid. He is never an easy win for anyone.
 
Very defensively sound with his striking, physical, great wrestling. Always fell on his ass after throwing kicks.

Great lats for sure
Davis-Phil-UFC117-1.jpg
 
I remember thinking he beat Bader both times, but losing to Machida. Otherwise, he ended up doing better than I expected.
 
He was Contender back when lhw was fucking stacked in the ufc. He did okay in the UFC and then bailed for Bellator where they treated their athletes with more respect. Not an all-time great but to see that he is still fighting well in Bellator is pretty inspirational.
 
Always a pleasure to see wrestlers at work, wished he wrestled more dude was a beast.
 
I’m glad he gets better with age. I hate that he killed the momentum of Vinny Magalhaes.

This just goes to show how good prime Rashad really was dominating davis
 
He should have stayed in the UFC, yes, he wasn't the most exciting but he was legit.
As were tons of other guys the UFC decided to let go.

Also, Rashad dominating Phil that night was his best performance, he looked like an absolute monster in there.
 
I agree. Also liked him but he never got the love or respect he deserves, I think partially because of his style and partially because Machida fanboys could never accept the first loss and hated him ever since. His career speaks for itself though. Also the Boestch sub is a top 10 crazy UFC sub. It was like something you'd see Aoki do
 
Insane rumble couldn't KO him he got hit clean several times.

I can't recall davis ever getting ko'd cold
Skarsgard said:
I remember thinking he beat Bader both times, but losing to Machida. Otherwise, he ended up doing better than I expected.
Click to expand...
bader ragdolled him
 
RockyLockridge said:
Insane rumble couldn't KO him he got hit clean several times.

I can't recall davis ever getting ko'd cold

bader ragdolled him
Click to expand...
Davis hasn't been finished.

Ragdolled is a strong exaggeration. Bader had a couple strong moments, but otherwise he did his patented "look busy and impressive" like every time he's not finishing a fight.
 
imagine guys like jiri and pereira can win belts
but davis a better fighter cant
sometimes its luck
 
Bunch of those guys you listed were wayyyy past their prime.

But I agree his win over lil nog, Glover and Muhammed Lawal were all legit.
 
orca said:
imagine guys like jiri and pereira can win belts
but davis a better fighter cant
sometimes its luck
Click to expand...

Both Jiri and Pereira can end the night at any given moment. Davis had to rely on scoring enough points to win decisions.
 
usernamee said:
Both Jiri and Pereira can end the night at any given moment. Davis had to rely on scoring enough points to win decisions.
Click to expand...
yeah if its only kickboxing fight
davis fought mostly well rounded fighters who are deadly on the feet and on the ground
 
Phil never had powah. Good fighter though, I enjoyed his time in the UFC. As someone else mentioned above, he didn't get enough credit for his grappling/submission game.
 
Skarsgard said:
Davis hasn't been finished.

Ragdolled is a strong exaggeration. Bader had a couple strong moments, but otherwise he did his patented "look busy and impressive" like every time he's not finishing a fight.
Click to expand...
I remember him literally tossing him on his head at the end of the 3rd round
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,735
Messages
57,241,757
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top