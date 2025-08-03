  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

PGA Wyndham Championship 2:30pm ET

Dillydilly

This thread is for the general discussion of the event PGA Wyndham Championship 2:30pm ET. Please add to the discussion here.

Cameron Young is -20 under par
Nico Echavarria is -15 under par
Aaron Rai is -12 under par
Chris Kirk is -12 under par
Mac Meissner is-12 under par
Jackson Koivun is -11 under par
 
