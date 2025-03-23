  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

PGA: Valspar Championship

Look at this leaderboard. Everyone is tied for first place. Gonna be a fun one.

I played 18 holes with my Dad and brother in law last Saturday. They both smoked me but I hit an amazing pitch between two trees that rolled up right next to the hole. I find victory in the small things...😀
 
Krixes said:
Look at this leaderboard. Everyone is tied for first place. Gonna be a fun one.

I played 18 holes with my Dad and brother in law last Saturday. They both smoked me but I hit an amazing pitch between two trees that rolled up right next to the hole. I find victory in the small things...😀
Click to expand...
It only takes one good shot to make the whole day
 
Iced iced baby

Edit hovland not going away :eek:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
PGA: The Player's Championship
Replies
3
Views
65
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
PGA: The American Express 2025
Replies
0
Views
95
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
PGA: Cognizant Classic 3.2 4pm ET
Replies
8
Views
131
Krixes
Krixes
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Replies
1
Views
76
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,062
Messages
57,071,169
Members
175,525
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top