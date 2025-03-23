PGA: Valspar Championship

Look at this leaderboard. Everyone is tied for first place. Gonna be a fun one.
I played 18 holes with my Dad and brother in law last Saturday. They both smoked me but I hit an amazing pitch between two trees that rolled up right next to the hole. I find victory in the small things...
