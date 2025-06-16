PFL World Tournament 6 - Semi-finals

|Rabadanov/Lee ends by KO/TKO -110
|$330 for $300
|Mansour Barnaoui +290
|$50 for $145
|Jena Bishop decision +180
|$100 for $180
|Magomed Magomedov sub/dec +105
|$100 for $105
|Darragh Kelly decision +110
|$100 for $110
|Saray Orozco +130
|$50 for $65
I also added Jake Hadley -160 $160 for $100This is my first-ever PFL event that I'm in Las Vegas for. I usually don't arrive on Friday, but since tomorrow's UFC event starts early and it's summertime, I arrived at 12pm today.
I'm not ultra confident in any of my bets, which is why I kept everything small. I know there's live betting for PFL in Vegas, so I'm excited about that.
Nick "Watch Yo Neck" MeckNice win by Meck. I like to see high level wrestlers willing to put hooks in and hunt the neck, rather than just ride top position.
LOL. Good luck on your first bet. Ilara looks jacked.Nick "Watch Yo Neck" Meck
I already counted the bet on Orozco as a loss after the first 2 minutes of R1. I have Joanne in a parlay with Kelly as a hedge.LOL. Good luck on your first bet. Ilara looks jacked.
No worries. I've been live betting the entire time. I missed Kelly at -1xx cuz the book wouldn't process the bet, so I switched books.Hamel is gassing, mostly due to trying to wrestle the bigger, stronger man. Not sure if he'll make the final bell for you, PR.