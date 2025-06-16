PFL World Tournament 6 - Semi-finals

Ekaterina Shakalova +145 $20 to win $29
$10 bonus bet also on Shakalova
= $20 to win $43.50

Shakalova via wrestling over the 39 year old.

Considering fading Carmouche (41) and Primus (40).
 
This is my first-ever PFL event that I'm in Las Vegas for. I usually don't arrive on Friday, but since tomorrow's UFC event starts early and it's summertime, I arrived at 12pm today.

I'm not ultra confident in any of my bets, which is why I kept everything small. I know there's live betting for PFL in Vegas, so I'm excited about that.


Rabadanov/Lee ends by KO/TKO -110$330 for $300
Mansour Barnaoui +290$50 for $145
Jena Bishop decision +180$100 for $180
Magomed Magomedov sub/dec +105$100 for $105
Darragh Kelly decision +110$100 for $110
Saray Orozco +130$50 for $65
 
I also added Jake Hadley -160 $160 for $100

He has a 3 inch height and 2 inch reach advantage. I like his straight punches, kicks, TDs, and BJJ more than Alves.

Alves also hurt his foot in his recent win over Leandro Higo, so I don't think he'll be kicking as much as he usually does. This means he'll be throwing more punches (mostly hooks), which will leave him open for Hadley's counter TDs.

Since Hadley is bigger and stronger, he can also win a round by cage-pressing and staying busy enough to ride-out the round.

Live betting opportunities:
  • Hadley if we see Alves isn't kicking much, can't break clinches, or gets taken down.
  • Bishop right after she gets a TD (if she gets one), or if she's successful cage-pressing in R1.
  • Magomedov if he's able to defend the first 1-2 TD attempts from Khamidov in R1.
  • Elora Dana if she's able to defend the first 1-2 TD attempts and avoid being cage-pressed.
  • Davis he's able to defend the first 1-2 TD attempts and avoid being cage-pressed.
The opposite for those live bets is also true. It just depends on who you know more about and their tendencies.
 
Nice win by Meck. I like to see high level wrestlers willing to put hooks in and hunt the neck, rather than just ride top position.
 
Orozco could win a decision if Joanne gasses. She's throwing all power shots and muscling them a bit.
 
Hamel better be careful of the right uppercut and cross of Kelly. If Kelly finishes, that's how I think he'll do it. Kelly is too big to get double-legged against the fence, IMO>
 
Hamel is gassing, mostly due to trying to wrestle the bigger, stronger man. Not sure if he'll make the final bell for you, PR.
 
B.Goetz said:
Hamel is gassing, mostly due to trying to wrestle the bigger, stronger man. Not sure if he'll make the final bell for you, PR.
No worries. I've been live betting the entire time. I missed Kelly at -1xx cuz the book wouldn't process the bet, so I switched books.

I need Cenci next.

1000030971.jpg
 
I love that triangle finish where the leg is underhooked and the bottom man is perpendicular to the top man. So tight. The only thing that makes it better is when you get the deep underhook and trap the free arm's tricep so no punches are possible. Ties the person in a knot. Love that sub from Cenci.
 
1-1 IMO. Magomed needs to avoid bad risks like the R1 guillotine or R2 back take attempt.
 
Very close fight. R1 Khamidov, R2 more closely for Magomedov. Magomedov might have gotten the third thanks to the referee's break off the cage.

Edit: good event so far, IMO.
 
Latest posts

