Saturday 2.24.2024 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT
U.S. Broadcast: iPPV DAZN Prelims: YouTube / ESPN+
Venue: Kingdom Arena
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
MMA Bouts: 11
PFL vs. Bellator: Champs - Main Card (iPPV DAZN, 3PM ET / 12PM PT)
265: Renan Ferreira (12-3-0, 3 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (31-7-0, 1 NC)
185: Impa Kasanganay (15-3-0) vs. Johnny Eblen (14-0-0)
182: Ray Cooper III (25-9-1) vs. Jason Jackson (17-4-0)
265: Bruno Cappelozza (15-6-0, 1 NC) vs. Vadim Nemkov (16-2-0, 1 NC)
205: Thiago Santos (22-11-0, 1 NC) vs. Yoel Romero (15-7-0)
155: Clay Collard (24-11-0, 1 NC) vs. AJ McKee Jr. (21-1-0)
PFL vs. Bellator: Champs - Prelims (YouTube / ESPN+, 12PM ET / 9AM PT)
155: Henry Corrales (21-7-0) vs. Aaron Pico (12-4-0)
155: Biaggio Ali Walsh (0-0-0) vs. Emmanuel Palacio (1-0-0)
165: Claressa Shields (1-1-0) vs. Kelsey DeSantis (1-2-0)
145: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (7-1-0) vs. Edukondala Rao (5-1-0)
129 Ammy: Malik Basahel (0-0-0) vs. Vinicius Pereira (0-0-0)
PFL vs. Bellator: Champs Weigh-Ins Results:
Renan Ferreira (263.2) vs. Ryan Bader (231.1)
Impa Kasanganay (185.8) vs. Johnny Eblen (185.5)
Gabriel Braga ()* vs. Patricio Pitbull (145.9)
Ray Cooper III (182.4) vs. Jason Jackson (182.1)
Bruno Cappelozza (236) vs. Vadim Nemkov (238.1)
Thiago Santos (205) vs. Yoel Romero (205)
Clay Collard (155.5) vs. AJ McKee Jr. (154.8)
Henry Corrales (155.7) vs. Aaron Pico (155.7)
Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.5) vs. Emmanuel Palacio (152.6)
Claressa Shields (164.4) vs. Kelsey DeSantis (164.6)
Abdullah Al-Qahtani (146) vs. Edukondala Rao (145.7)
Malik Basahel (124.9) vs. Vinicius Pereira (129.2)**
* Gabriel Braga vs. Patricio Pitbull is off after Braga was ruled unable to compete, per the promotion.
** Vinicius Pereira missed weight (129.2) Basahel vs. Pereira will now be contested at 129 lbs.
Ceremonial Weigh-Ins:
Live Prelims:
Odds:
Sportsbook:
Prelims - https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/pfl-vs-bellator-2-24-12-30pm-et-prelims.24574/
Main card - https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/pfl-vs-bellator-2-24-2pm-et-main-card.24575/