News PFL Retires "Bellator" - Removes Point "Season" Format

RIP to the 60+ fighters league. They gave us Chandler vs. Alvarez though and they’ll always have a big place in MMA history.
 
too late they should have done from the beginning
 
I still have fond memories of Bjorn Rebney-era Bellator. Not so much Scott Coker's initial circus run before settling into C-league
 
This would have always been better as standard GPs, anyway. PFL has officially evolved in Bjornator
 
I still have fond memories of Bjorn Rebney-era Bellator. Not so much Scott Coker's initial circus run before settling into C-league
Friday nights tournament were fucking awesome. I loved it... still remember fights like Shlemenko vs Doug Marshall or Emmanuel Newton knocking out King Mo... let alone Minakov running through his opponents.

So many memories.
 
I'd like to see an alternate timeline where Bellator didn't pick the worst name possible for a fight promotion.

The name still makes me instinctively scrunch up my face like I've just smelt shit and say 'what the fuck is that supposed to mean?' every time I see it.

It's not like casual audiences have their own personal neckbeard to go 'it's like the UFC, the name is ackshually latin for warrior', they just get confused and skip right past.
 
Friday nights tournament were fucking awesome. I loved it... still remember fights like Shlemenko vs Doug Marshall or Emmanuel Newton knocking out King Mo... let alone Minakov running through his opponents.

So many memories.
This was the only version of Bellator that mattered. Plus pitbull chandler and Eddie.
 
PFL will never have the legacy of Bellator and by the way they go about business they will be forgotten while classic bellator fights will be remembered.
 
RIP Bellator, truly an end of an era.

Despite their flaws it gave us many amazing and hilarious momento, I"m gonna miss the friday cards.
 
Bellator has been effectively dead since the buyout anyway. It's felt like the PFL ever since then
 
RIP Bellator, you were fun at times, but also a circus.

Dada5000 vs Kimbo......
 
