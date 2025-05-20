They should 100 000 % go against UFC that's the point they are a competitor whether or not they're not as big as UFC is irrelevant, Pride was very unknown when they came on the scene in 97 yet they eventually became number 1, every time another organization tries to be good even a little they eventually become a threat to UFC SF, Pride and I really believe at one point Bellator when it was with Rebney was beginning to close in, either way if you're in this business you should be trying to be number 1 period.





As for the Usyk fight boxing fans are into boxing I highly doubt they're gonna care about PFL that much, the PFL card I will say looks bad very dumb move to have an africa themed card or middle east, people want to see North American fighters not people from asia and africa, the fanbase is mostly from North America and despite what people think having events in asia and africa is not good for ratings it would be different if PFL was based in those regions like One is based out of asia then it makes sense this is very stupid move by them I don't know any of those african fighters nor do I care, same with the MENA cards I could care less about them and PFL most likely did that to appease the saudi crowd which is fine but making this a regular theme is again dumb of them.