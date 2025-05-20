News PFL reschedules event to be held on same day as UFC 318 & Usyk-Dubois 2

PFL is in Cape Town
UFC 318 is in Louisiana
It's not the same time zone
 
svmr_db said:
That's not the point lol they shouldn't even go head to head on the same day regardless of time.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 is happening in London, there will probably be some overlap between that event & PFL's. Not smart.
They should 100 000 % go against UFC that's the point they are a competitor whether or not they're not as big as UFC is irrelevant, Pride was very unknown when they came on the scene in 97 yet they eventually became number 1, every time another organization tries to be good even a little they eventually become a threat to UFC SF, Pride and I really believe at one point Bellator when it was with Rebney was beginning to close in, either way if you're in this business you should be trying to be number 1 period.


As for the Usyk fight boxing fans are into boxing I highly doubt they're gonna care about PFL that much, the PFL card I will say looks bad very dumb move to have an africa themed card or middle east, people want to see North American fighters not people from asia and africa, the fanbase is mostly from North America and despite what people think having events in asia and africa is not good for ratings it would be different if PFL was based in those regions like One is based out of asia then it makes sense this is very stupid move by them I don't know any of those african fighters nor do I care, same with the MENA cards I could care less about them and PFL most likely did that to appease the saudi crowd which is fine but making this a regular theme is again dumb of them.
 
svmr_db said:
It's not a problem to go head to head with UFC but at least do it with a card that is equally as good instead they're putting on unheard of foreign fighters that no one knows or cares about, PFL should have stacked this card as best they could have Francis headlining that's why modern mma fukking sucks because instead of putting together a spectacular card from top to bottom they spread out their best fighters over multiple cards, IDGAF that Johnny Eblen is headlining this card that's not enough to grab my attention how about Francis, Paul Hughes, Eblen all on the same card that's what they need to even have a chance of competing with UFC and boxing.
 
Royce Greasy said:
made my brain bleed
 
Royce Greasy said:
Definitely an American
 
Bubzeh said:
What is the issue here for MMA fans? I don’t think there is one.

We get PFL and then the UFC back to back don’t we?
Who the fuck is going to sit through all that in one day except the hardest of cores? The whole fucking point is that you put the event on when NOTHING is happening to MAXIMIZE potential viewership

And then those of us with lives that would like to watch all 3 events live can't now. So no, MMA fans don't 'win' or whatever from this at all
 
