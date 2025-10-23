Media PFL releases Larissa Pacheco

Hellowhosthat said:
Probably UFC bound if she can make 135
I think it's the only option. I don't see KSW or OKTAGON breaking the bank for her to be honest. Not a knock on her as she's an excellent fighter, but it doesn't seem like it would make business sense for them to.
 
TheBrownRanger said:
Not sure if the UFC would be interested. They need way more intriguing contenders at W135. Pennington, Pena (2), Viera, aren't very spectacular names but Pacheco has fought Kayla like 4 times already.
Pacheco holds the only win over Kayla. Aside from Amanda, it’s the only other fight they can sell based off that alone.
 
TheBrownRanger said:
True but the last time they fought Pacheco won.
 
Was a big fan of hers, on her hype train before she failed me in her first run in the UFC. She did more than enough to deserve another chance.


Dana should also give Cyborg another shot. Bad blood should not interfer with UFC. The women's divisions could use the boost and Cyborg is getting too old so let her finish out her run in the UFC.
 
David Street said:
She couldn’t make 135 before and I doubt now she can and the UFC closed 145.
 
David R said:
If Kayla Harrison can then she can.
That's not how it works dude lol.

Cannonier went from HW to MW, surely that means DC could've done the same thing right? Wrong, his kidneys were fucked from doing that in wrestling.
 
TheBrownRanger said:
Pennington Vieira and Pena...come on
 
jeskola said:
Details on why she was released and her plans for the future are out now. Cliffs: Cyborg doesn't want to fight her again so PFL is closing the division after Cyborg vs Collins. She wants in the UFC and is willing to beat up some regional cans or Invicta victims to get back if needed. She is training with Nunes.

Larissa Pacheco sends message to Dana White after PFL departure: ‘It’s time to come back home’

Pacheco holds a win over UFC champ Kayla Harrison
She says she can make the weight. But should she, should even Kayla who was spitting blood after cutting that weight... serious health issues. Cyborg says she is on her last fight... so no way would UFC bring back feather weight. . but they should.
 
