I think it's the only option. I don't see KSW or OKTAGON breaking the bank for her to be honest. Not a knock on her as she's an excellent fighter, but it doesn't seem like it would make business sense for them to.Probably UFC bound if she can make 135
Not sure if the UFC would be interested. They need way more intriguing contenders at W135. Pennington, Pena (2), Viera, aren't very spectacular names but Pacheco has fought Kayla like 4 times already.
Pacheco holds the only win over Kayla. Aside from Amanda, it's the only other fight they can sell based off that alone.
She couldn’t make 135 before and I doubt now she can and the UFC closed 145.Dana should also give Cyborg another shot. Bad blood should not interfer with UFC. The women's divisions could use the boost and Cyborg is getting too old so let her finish out her run in the UFC.
If Kayla Harrison can then she can.
No. Because one can doesn't mean the other can.
That's not how it works dude lol.
Pennington Vieira and Pena...come on
She says she can make the weight. But should she, should even Kayla who was spitting blood after cutting that weight... serious health issues. Cyborg says she is on her last fight... so no way would UFC bring back feather weight. . but they should.Details on why she was released and her plans for the future are out now. Cliffs: Cyborg doesn't want to fight her again so PFL is closing the division after Cyborg vs Collins. She wants in the UFC and is willing to beat up some regional cans or Invicta victims to get back if needed. She is training with Nunes.
