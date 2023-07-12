PFL partners with USADA to launch anti-doping program

Kowboy On Sherdog
After a rash of drug test failures during the first portion of its regular season, Professional Fighters League has partnered with USADA to run its anti-doping program.
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/PFL-Partners-with-USADA-to-Launch-AntiDoping-Program-190472
ESPN obtained an email from PFL president of fighter operations Ray Sefo to fighters and their teams formally announcing the program.
“The program will begin immediately with initial educational sessions being scheduled with USADA this week for participants in the upcoming Playoffs,” the email states. “Educational sessions to explain the program will be scheduled with other fighters thereafter. It is strongly recommended that each fighter have their coach, manager, or other key support person join the educational sessions.”
Additionally, the PFL anti-doping program will be similar to that of the UFC’s, which also has a partnership with USADA. However, there will be “minor distinctions to account for the PFL’s sport season format.”
USADA confirmed the partnership in a statement on its website, which also includes an informational section about the PFL anti-doping policy.
The announcement comes on the heels of 10 fighters failing drug tests in relation to the PFL’s first three regular season events this past April. Defending light heavyweight champ Rob Wilkinson, 2021 heavyweight winner Bruno Cappelozza and former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos were among the notables who were suspended and pulled from the current PFL campaign.
"This program is part of the PFL's commitment as a fighter first organization to supporting a safe, level playing field and advancing the highest levels of competition and the integrity of the sport," Sefo wrote.
