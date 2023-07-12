PFL partners with USADA to launch anti-doping program

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
89,379
Reaction score
135,928
After a rash of drug test failures during the first portion of its regular season, Professional Fighters League has partnered with USADA to run its anti-doping program.

https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/PFL-Partners-with-USADA-to-Launch-AntiDoping-Program-190472

ESPN obtained an email from PFL president of fighter operations Ray Sefo to fighters and their teams formally announcing the program.

“The program will begin immediately with initial educational sessions being scheduled with USADA this week for participants in the upcoming Playoffs,” the email states. “Educational sessions to explain the program will be scheduled with other fighters thereafter. It is strongly recommended that each fighter have their coach, manager, or other key support person join the educational sessions.”

Additionally, the PFL anti-doping program will be similar to that of the UFC’s, which also has a partnership with USADA. However, there will be “minor distinctions to account for the PFL’s sport season format.”

USADA confirmed the partnership in a statement on its website, which also includes an informational section about the PFL anti-doping policy.

The announcement comes on the heels of 10 fighters failing drug tests in relation to the PFL’s first three regular season events this past April. Defending light heavyweight champ Rob Wilkinson, 2021 heavyweight winner Bruno Cappelozza and former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos were among the notables who were suspended and pulled from the current PFL campaign.

"This program is part of the PFL's commitment as a fighter first organization to supporting a safe, level playing field and advancing the highest levels of competition and the integrity of the sport," Sefo wrote.

 
Can someone explain this to me? It either sounds like: a) they caught so many cheaters with their regular testers that they want the best to clean up the sport; or b) they went with the people the UFC use so they can ensure their favoured fighters don't piss hot.
 
Going to see a lot of big guys with dramatic weight loss and weak chins soon. Should be exciting KO’s for the fans!
 
don't ask said:
Can someone explain this to me? It either sounds like: a) they caught so many cheaters with their regular testers that they want the best to clean up the sport; or b) they went with the people the UFC use so they can ensure their favoured fighters don't piss hot.
Click to expand...
trying to promote themselves as a real professional sport, only to end up kneecapping themselves in the process. hardcore MMA fans don't care, we know they're all on it. Even Nate knows.
 
We just need some leagues clean and some dirty.
This is the way.
MMA is mostly entertainment anyway. Sport second.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
trying to promote themselves as a real professional sport, only to end up kneecapping themselves in the process. hardcore MMA fans don't care, we know they're all on it. Even Nate knows.
Click to expand...

While I do think all of them are on something, the strict testing has definitely weeded out the Ubereems and TRTors of this world. Which is kinda sad.
 
KowboyMMA said:
Additionally, the PFL anti-doping program will be similar to that of the UFC’s, which also has a partnership with USADA. However, there will be “minor distinctions to account for the PFL’s sport season format.”
Click to expand...

Let me guess: the difference is they either only test in season or out of season. Not both and actually random.

Like every other make belief testing system like MLB's.
 
All they have to do is ask the guys in the UFC that don’t get caught, how they manage….
 
Barteh said:
While I do think all of them are on something, the strict testing has definitely weeded out the Ubereems and TRTors of this world. Which is kinda sad.
Click to expand...
strict testing did, but there are still so many juicy bodies today. chandler, usman, come to mind. there are some others which physiques look unobtainable at anytime fitness
 
giphy.gif
 
They are killing their business. If they are smart then they should stick to Bellator testing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,610
Messages
55,836,328
Members
174,957
Latest member
Ahmed eldwansy

Share this page

Back
Top