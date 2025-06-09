News PFL Offers Dana Frank vs Jon: Winner Take All

bloodyelbow.com

PFL head makes 'winner takes all' proposal for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou super fight

PFL shared a detailed proposal to make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

Donn Davis shares detailed route to PFL/UFC cross-promo to secure Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Ngannou then signed with the PFL; and talks of a potential cross-promotional showdown between Jones and Ngannou immediately surfaced. But UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly declined to work with the PFL to make the fight happen, amid a hostile relationship with Ngannou.

But White might want to take PFL co-founder Donn Davis‘s recent offer into consideration after the eye-opening financial proposal for Jones vs. Ngannou.

In a recent post to X, Davis revealed the money at stake for a Jones vs. Ngannou super fight.

“PROPOSAL…WINNER TAKE ALL. MMA best heavyweight of all time. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones,” Davis posted.

“Francis wins…PFL and Francis split 100% of the event profits. Jon wins…UFC and Jon split 100% of the event profits.”



Jon Jones is the undisputed GOAT and current BMOP. Dana White would be STUPID not to accept this deal, IT'S EASY MONEY!!!


Edit: Jon not Tom, sorry!
 
Take all of... what? lmao he is such a failure he really thinks the UFC gives a fuck about gate revenue



Davis is all mma promotor clowns rolled into one... except he "doesn't watch" mma
 
Absolutely no chance but can't blame him from trying I guess
 
Funny how the PFL is basically begging to co promote with UFC. Likely they have no one else to fight Ngannou.
 
It's right to pose the question, but Dana isn't going to want to do it.

TKO Holdings would have to go over his head to do something like that, but even then WWE only seem to use other promotions, they don't seem to co-promote.
 
It's right to pose the question, but Dana isn't going to want to do it.

TKO Holdings would have to go over his head to do something like that, but even then WWE only seem to use other promotions, they don't seem to co-promote.
Why is it right? He and EVERYONE ELSE already knows there is a better chance of the mole people rising and retaking the planet than the UFC EVER co-promoting with their retard promotion


Everyone is laughing at him and PFL with this offer, this does NOTHING to help advance the promotion and in fact does the opposite. It is a prime example of why they are not taken seriously by the vast majority of MMA fans
 
Why is it right? He and EVERYONE ELSE already knows there is a better chance of the mole people rising and retaking the planet than the UFC EVER co-promoting with their retard promotion


Everyone is laughing at him and PFL with this offer, this does NOTHING to help advance the promotion
Disagree, it's just another advertisement for their star fighter and a reminder that he left the UFC while he was their heavyweight champion.

Dude is lineal, and the fact UFC won't co-promote is neither here nor there when you're hyping your dude.
 
Disagree, it's just another advertisement for their star fighter and a reminder that he left the UFC while he was their heavyweight champion.

Dude is lineal, and the fact UFC won't co-promote is neither here nor there when you're hyping your dude.
What are they advertising??? That they have literally no one to fight Frank (and never did)??? That the UFC thinks so little of them that Dana won't respond in any way, shape, or form??? That retarded Davis actually thinks this might happen, since this isn't even close to the first time he's put something out there like this???

They are getting laughed at on twitter
 
Utter nonsense.

That is as likely as Jones fighting Aspinall. In other words..

ZERO chances this happens.
 
What are they advertising??? That they have literally no one to fight Frank (and never did)??? That the UFC thinks so little of them that Dana won't respond in any way, shape, or form??? That retarded Davis actually thinks this might happen, since this isn't even close to the first time he's put something out there like this???

They are getting laughed at on twitter
Like I say, they are advertising their star fighter.

The UFC can't exactly say the fight is beneath Jon, they can just say they're not going to do it, which isn't an L exactly.

I don't see anything wrong with it at all, I think it's logical.
 
Like I say, they are advertising their star fighter.

The UFC can't exactly say the fight is beneath Jon, they can just say they're not going to do it, which isn't an L exactly.

I don't see anything wrong with it at all, I think it's logical.
LMAO advertising Frank for fucking what???
 
