PFL head makes 'winner takes all' proposal for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou super fight
PFL shared a detailed proposal to make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.
bloodyelbow.com
Donn Davis shares detailed route to PFL/UFC cross-promo to secure Jon Jones vs. Francis NgannouNgannou then signed with the PFL; and talks of a potential cross-promotional showdown between Jones and Ngannou immediately surfaced. But UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly declined to work with the PFL to make the fight happen, amid a hostile relationship with Ngannou.
But White might want to take PFL co-founder Donn Davis‘s recent offer into consideration after the eye-opening financial proposal for Jones vs. Ngannou.
In a recent post to X, Davis revealed the money at stake for a Jones vs. Ngannou super fight.
“PROPOSAL…WINNER TAKE ALL. MMA best heavyweight of all time. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones,” Davis posted.
“Francis wins…PFL and Francis split 100% of the event profits. Jon wins…UFC and Jon split 100% of the event profits.”
Jon Jones is the undisputed GOAT and current BMOP. Dana White would be STUPID not to accept this deal, IT'S EASY MONEY!!!
Edit: Jon not Tom, sorry!
