News PFL Offered 50m to Jon Jones vs Ngannou Fight

TGArthur

TGArthur

Square up with yo'self motherf*cker
@Steel
Joined
Nov 20, 2005
Messages
28,141
Reaction score
12,119
Much rather see this than Tommy anyways.

488538027_1234002744752409_1475241809566020023_n.jpg
 
I remember this shitty org that went under years ago and they still had to pay many fighters their money.
 
PFL doesn’t remotely have 50m … but Francis is strongly supported by the Saudis who have 50m under the couch, and I could see them willing to bankroll the whole thing to have the ultimate “baddest man on the planet” event there … which actually everyone would watch, definitely a PPV blockbuster and likely the biggest MMA fight of all time. Wish the UFC would consider it.
 
piropiro said:
PFL doesn’t remotely have 50m … but Francis is strongly supported by the Saudis who have 50m under the couch, and I could see them willing to bankroll the whole thing to have the ultimate “baddest man on the planet” event there … which actually everyone would watch, definitely a PPV blockbuster and likely the biggest MMA fight of all time. Wish the UFC would consider it.
Click to expand...
It would be a big event for sure but I don't think it would be the biggest MMA fight of all time, especially if the UFC name isn't attached.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leinster Rugby
Media Jones reacts to Ngannou flatlining Ferreira
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
3K
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
blaseblase
The timeline of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou
6 7 8
Replies
157
Views
5K
JKS
JKS
K
Media Former UFC veteran says putting fighters first and paying them what they demand will ruin MMA (look at PFL and Francis)
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,823
Messages
57,120,486
Members
175,547
Latest member
gina lee nolin

Share this page

Back
Top