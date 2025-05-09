PFL MENA 1 2025 Review

Personal review:



Mohammad Fahmi, Assem Ghanem, Malik Basahel all impressed me. Solid prospects, haven't been impressed with Malik in his previous PFL Ammy fights but he seemed to thrive with the pro rule set.



Islam Reda was more of the same, solid guy, don't know if he is that great. Bring back Akram Nasri, looked good for such short notice.



Abdullah Saleem was such a disappointment, looked like he gassed hard after trying to get the sub in the first.



Mohsen Mohammadseifi has such an interesting style but I worry about his gas tank since he throws hard but seems to be very conservative. Great TDD tho.



Taha Bendaoud seems like a meme triangle guy, don't know how long that will continue to work.



Salah Eddine Hamli had a good performance but he keeps his hands way too low and got cracked for it.



Eman Almudhaf was awful, never want to see her again. Makki bout smelled like a Haim Gozali special.