PFL Europe/MENA - Why can't we watch this in the US?

TITS

TITS

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
27,348
Reaction score
22,415
During the World Tournament (which is in the USA) they kept advertising the upcoming PFL Europe and MENA cards with no information on how to watch them. The PFL site says they are unavailable in my area (and Canada as far as I know).
So my question is why are we not allowed to watch these events in certain regions, and why are they promoting these events on US broadcasts? There looks like there's some really good fights people want to see on the Europe cards especially.

pfl mena wheretowatch.jpg
pfl europe wheretowatch.jpg
 
Marketing newbie mistake probably.

PFL Europe, PFL Africa, PFL Asia, PFL Australia, I was just afraid they would start PFL Antartica.

They have just too much ambition than what they can afford. It will fail. They are trying to separate audience from specific areas of the world, but they don't even have an audience to separate to begin with.

It's a future sunken boat, I would not invest one single dollar on it. The only thing that can be profitable is with a guy like Doumbe, who can sell tickets and attract crowd.

Their most valuable asset in europe, didn't fight since a whole year. PFL is rich in potential, but poor in direction. Clearly not a threat to the UFC monopoly.
 
Well, the obvious answer is that it's because they're for the European and SA markets, so they probably do not have any broadcast deals for those in your region.

As for why they are marketing it on the American broadcast, it's because that is also their global broadcast. PFL proper is shown in Europe and SA, so they're telling Europeans to watch PFL Europe.
 
Ara tech said:
Marketing newbie mistake probably.

PFL Europe, PFL Africa, PFL Asia, PFL Australia, I was just afraid they would start PFL Antartica.

They have just too much ambition than what they can afford. It will fail. They are trying to separate audience from specific areas of the world, but they don't even have an audience to separate to begin with.

It's a future sunken boat, I would not invest one single dollar on it. The only thing that can be profitable is with a guy like Doumbe, who can sell tickets and attract crowd.

Their most valuable asset in europe, didn't fight since a whole year. PFL is rich in potential, but poor in direction. Clearly not a threat to the UFC monopoly.
Click to expand...

PFL Europe and Mena are actually why it's probably going to stay in business. They're much better projects than PFL proper. Their global brands have better vision than PFL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CC27
News Nemkov Sets Terms To Stay With PFL After His Upcoming Final Fight On Contract
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Pierce 34
Pierce 34

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,009
Messages
57,260,418
Members
175,606
Latest member
manah78

Share this page

Back
Top