PFL Europe/MENA - Why can't we watch this in the US?

During the World Tournament (which is in the USA) they kept advertising the upcoming PFL Europe and MENA cards with no information on how to watch them. The PFL site says they are unavailable in my area (and Canada as far as I know).
So my question is why are we not allowed to watch these events in certain regions, and why are they promoting these events on US broadcasts? There looks like there's some really good fights people want to see on the Europe cards especially.
